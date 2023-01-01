How to watch Brentford v Liverpool in Ireland.

Below you’ll find details on how to watch the upcoming Premier League meeting between Brentford and and Liverpool in Ireland.

Both sides go into the January 2nd meeting in strong form, with Brentford unbeaten in their last five league outings, while Liverpool have won their last four.

The Bees picked up an impressive 2-0 away win over West Ham United on Friday night, at the same time that Liverpool were securing a 2-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield.

Here’s how to watch their meeting in Ireland.

When does Brentford v Liverpool take place?

Brentford v Liverpool kicks off the midweek round of Premier League games on Tuesday evening, with kick-off pencilled in for 5.30pm.

We begin 2023 with a trip to the capital 🛣 pic.twitter.com/rlfZsNmNy5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 31, 2022

How can I watch the match in Ireland?

Brentford v Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Those without a Sky Sports subscription will be pleased to know that the match will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports Mix, which is available to Virgin customers on channel 409.

What is at stake?

While the Premier League title is likely out of reach for Liverpool, three points will help in their bid to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League.

Brentford currently sit 10th in the table and will want to secure Premier League survival as quickly as possible in what is their second season back in the top flight.

Read More About: brentford, Liverpool, Premier League