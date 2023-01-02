How to watch Arsenal v Newcastle in Ireland.

Below you’ll find details on how to watch the upcoming Premier League meeting between Arsenal and Newcastle United in Ireland.

In a busy week of Premier League action, it’s the meeting between the Gunners and the Magpies that arguably stands out above the rest.

Arsenal v Newcastle.

Arsenal remain top of the table, having won all but two of their 16 league matches this season, and Mikel Arteta’s side are now seven points clear of Manchester City.

Newcastle lie in third place, a further two points back from City, although Eddie Howe’s men have played a game more than both of the top two.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Arsenal v Newcastle in Ireland.

All set for our first game of 2023. 👊 HWTL! ⚫️⚪️ 🔜 #ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/nIJcesRASn — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 2, 2023

When does Arsenal v Newcastle take place?

Arsenal host Newcastle on the night of Tuesday January 3rd, with kick-off at the Emirates Stadium pencilled in for 7.45pm.

How can I watch the match in Ireland?

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event as well as on Sky Sports Premier League.

What is at stake?

After both Man City and Newcastle could only draw their most recent Premier League games, Arsenal fans are genuinely dreaming of being crowned champions of England for the first time since 2004.

The club are on a run of five successive Premier League wins, with only a defeat by Manchester United in September and a draw with Southampton in October preventing the North London side from picking up maximum points this season.

However, their current seven-point lead could be chipped away at quite easily, particularly as two matches against Manchester City lie on the horizon.

Newcastle form.

As for Newcastle, their six-match winning run was ended by a scoreless draw at home to Leeds United on New Year’s Eve, but the club have still only lost one match in the league this season.

While a first league title since 1927 could be out of reach this year, the North East outfit should realistically be aiming for a return to European football for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

