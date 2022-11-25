Watch: Key moments from dramatic Wales v Iran finish

Wales and Iran in dramatic finish.

Wales and Iran provided the World Cup entertainment on Friday morning, as Rob Page’s side fell to a dramatic defeat at the death.

Ahead of the game, Wales and Iran were sat on one and zero points respectively after their opening World Cup games on Monday, and much of the game was played with the caginess of a knockout out tie.

Wayne Hennessey sent off for Wales.

That was until the 86th minute, when Wales goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was shown a red card for crashing into Mehdi Taremi as he attempted to clear a ball.

Hennessey had come rushing out of his goal to make the clearance, and was initially shown a yellow card for the high-boot challenge, but this was eventually overturned to a red.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey was sacrificed as Wales brought on stand-in goalkeeper Danny Ward, who would end up picking the ball out of the net twice during nine minutes of injury time.

Iran goals.

First, Rouzbeh Cheshmi fired in from distance with 97 minutes and 56 seconds on the clock, a goal which Opta confirmed was the latest match-winning strike scored in any World Cup game, excluding extra time, since exact goal times became available for the competition in 1966.

As Iran supporters rejoiced, there was still time for another goal for Carlos Queiroz’s side, as a counter-attack against the 10 men ended with Ramin Rezaeian doubling their lead.

Contrasting emotions.

All around the Al-Rayyan Stadium, the contrast in emotions was stark, as Iran fans who had begun the game by jeering their own national anthem, ended it by celebrating a historic victory.

Meanwhile, those in red jerseys and rainbow bucket hats could only slump into their seats and hold their heads in their hands as the prospect of World Cup elimination began to feel real.

Group B.

Friday night’s meeting between England and USA will have a big impact on the outcome of the group, with England and Iran both currently on three points.

USA and Wales are locked on a point each after their draw on Monday and Rob Page’s men know that whatever happens, they will likely need to beat England on Monday if they wish to reach the knockout stage of what is only their second World Cup.

