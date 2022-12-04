Virgil van Dijk aims dig at Man United amid Cody Gakpo transfer talk

Virgil van Dijk aims dig at Manchester United.

Virgil van Dijk appeared to aim a dig at Man United when asked about the future of international teammate Cody Gakpo.

After scoring three goals in the World Cup group stage, Gakpo is one of the revelations of the tournament, and the battle for his signature is sure to intensify in the coming months.

The 23-year-old is currently starring for hometown club PSV Eindhoven but Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the clubs who reportedly plotting big-money bids.

Van Dijk, however, feels that if the choice comes down to those two clubs for Gakpo, then there is only one option for the youngster.

Virgil van Dijk questions Man United level.

“Are Manchester United and Real Madrid the same level at this moment? No disrespect, not at all,” said the Netherlands captain. “I think he definitely has a next step in him. I definitely feel like it could happen.

“Whether it happens in the winter or next year, time will tell. But he’s a great boy. (He) works hard, is very talented and there’s definitely more in him. We are very pleased he’s doing so well and long may it continue.”

As a player with United’s biggest rivals Liverpool, it’s no surprise to hear Van Dijk pushing for Gakpo to reject a move to Old Trafford.

United fans though will hope that the club’s Dutch connection will help sway the forward, with former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag now in charge of the Red Devils.

Cody Gakpo is the breakout star of this World Cup 📈 pic.twitter.com/ryKcIPgZ7c — GOAL (@goal) November 29, 2022

Rise to stardom.

Gakpo came up through the PSV academy and made his senior debut for the club during the 2017/18 season.

He has gone on to score 55 goals in 159 appearances, with 13 of those coming during the current campaign.

He has also scored six goals in 13 appearances for the Netherlands, and has helped his country into the World Cup quarter-final and a meeting with Argentina on Friday.

