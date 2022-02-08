Virgil van Dijk sums up Liverpool mood as Mo Salah returns to training

Virgil van Dijk welcomes back Mo Salah.

Virgil van Dijk has summed up the mood of Liverpool fans as Mo Salah returns to training less than 48 hours after appearing in the Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon.

Sunday night’s showpiece ended in heartbreak for Salah and his Egypt teammates, as fellow Liverpool forward Sadio Mane scored the winning penalty in Senegal’s shootout victory.

Mo Salah back with Virgil van Dijk.

While Mane has been busy celebrating back in the Senegalese capital of Dakar, Salah has made a swift return to Merseyside in the hope of featuring in Thursday’s Premier League meeting with Leicester City.

Van Dijk, for one, couldn’t contain his excitement as he ran out at the AXA Training Centre alongside Liverpool’s talisman on Tuesday.

In a video released on the club’s social media channels, the Dutch defender can repeatedly be heard saying “he’s back,” and his sentiments are sure to be echoed by Reds teammates and supporters alike.

Mo Salah’s incredible form.

Salah has arguably been in the form of his life this season, hitting 23 goals in 26 matches in all competitions, while he also sits on top of the Premier League goalscoring charts with 16 goals in 20 top-flight games.

The 29-year-old has also provided nine assists for his teammates, helping the team to sit second in the table behind Manchester City, although with a nine-point gap between the two clubs, Pep Guardiola’s side might just be a little out of sight for the time being.

Next up for Liverpool.

Salah returns with his side still firing on four fronts, with a two-legged Champions League last 16 tie with Inter Milan in the coming weeks.

As well as that, they will face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Final on February 27th, before hosting Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round.

A brilliant penalty save from Schmeichel, denying Salah! 🧤#LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/GiSlBNd45G — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 28, 2021

Mo Salah v Leicester.

First thing’s first though and if Salah does play against Leicester on Thursday night, he will very much have revenge in his mind.

Back in December, the forward saw his penalty saved by Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat that damaged their Premier League title chances.

This Thursday’s match will kick off at 7.45 pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

