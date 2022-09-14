Virgil van Dijk takes swipe at ex-players after Liverpool win

Virgil van Dijk takes swipe at ex-players.

Virgil van Dijk hit out at ex-players who have criticised Liverpool, after their 2-1 victory over Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

A late Joel Matip header sealed the club’s third win in eight matches in all competitions this season, after goals from Mo Salah and Mohammed Kudus had the sides level at the break.

While Liverpool certainly weren’t back to their best, they were the better side for the most part, particularly in the first half.

One thing’s for sure, it was an improvement on last week’s horror show, when Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 4-1 away to Napoli, a result which led to waves of criticism from those in the media, including former players.

Virgil van Dijk: “Ex-players try to get us down.”

“Not listening to the outside world, that’s the most important thing,” said Van Dijk afterwards. “It’s funny sometimes because there are a lot of ex-football players and they know exactly what we go through.

“They say say a lot of things to try and get us down. We know that last week was unacceptable, it was very bad and we tried to make it right.

“This is a step in the right direction. Don’t get carried away of course, because we play so many games. Now is time to focus on the national teams, or get a break for a little bit, and then crack on for the rest of the season.”

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk assess Liverpool's win over Ajax, with the Dutchman having a bit of dig at "those ex-footballers" who sit in the pundits chair #LIVAJA #UCL #rtesoccer pic.twitter.com/5xi2uvhdDW — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 13, 2022

Liverpool’s season so far.

Liverpool won’t play again until they host Brighton on October 1st, after their visit to Chelsea this weekend was postponed due to events surrounding the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

The Reds were due to host Wolves last weekend, before all football activity was called off in the UK as a mark of respect to the Queen.

The pause in the Premier League season came after a stuttering start to the campaign for Liverpool that has seen them pick up just nine points from their opening six matches.

In their Champions League group, they have now won one and lost one, and will host Rangers in their next game in the competition on October 4th.

