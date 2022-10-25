Virgil van Dijk on the old dishwashing job that still keeps him grounded

Virgil van Dijk reveals old dishwashing job.

Virgil van Dijk has been speaking about how his old dishwashing job still keeps him grounded to this day.

The Liverpool defender is the latest interviewee on Gary Neville’s The Overlap series, and as usual the Sky Sports pundit has teased the full interview by releasing a quickfire Q&A.

In it, Van Dijk is asked by Neville about the first job he ever had before revealed that he worked as a dishwasher in a restaurant to earn extra money as a teenager in the Netherlands.

Virgil van Dijk on dishwashing job.

“I was 16 or 17 and I didn’t have a contract at the time,” he said. “I wanted to sometimes go for a drink or get McDonald’s, this type of stuff when you’re young.

“You need to get a little bit of money because my mum didn’t have enough money to just give it to me, so I got a job at one of the local restaurants and started to work as a dishwasher.

“I trained Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday I was a dishwasher, Thursday and Friday I trained, Saturday I played and Sunday I was a dishwasher.

“I kept doing it for just over a year and luckily after that I went to FC Groningen and got my contract.”

“I will cherish it forever.”

Asked whether his old job still keeps him grounded, Van Dijk went on to compare his earlier situation to that of some of the teammates he has played with.

“It’s funny because no one really knows what you really come from and everyone has their own story. I can’t compare mine, for example, to Sadio Mane’s.

“They come from absolutely nothing and what they achieve is just incredible, but everyone has their own story and in my case, this period is part of my life that I cherish forever.”

Career trajectory.

Not long after Van Dijk broke through at Groningen, he was on his way to Celtic, where he spent two seasons before Southampton took him to the Premier League.

A move to Liverpool would follow in December 2017 and the rest, as they say, is history.

Little do football fans know that much of Van Dijk’s determination stems from those days when he wanted to have an extra few quid in order to pick up a Big Mac.

Neville’s full interview with the Dutchman is expected to be released next week.

