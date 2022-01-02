Virgil van Dijk hails Caoimhin Kelleher after Irish goalkeeper’s performance against Chelsea

Virgil van Dilk hails Caoimhin Kelleher.

Virgil van Dijk sang the praises of Caoimhin Kelleher after the Irish goalkeeper’s performance in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Sunday.

While the Corkman will be disappointed to have conceded two first half goals, in truth there wasn’t much he could have done about either of them.

Caoimhin Kelleher drafted into Liverpool team.

After doing well to keep out Christian Pulisic early on, Kelleher watched as goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah fired the Reds into a 2-0 lead.

However, a stunning Mateo Kovacic strike before half-time halved the deficit and there was still time for Pulisic to add another for the home side before the break.

Kelleher was named in the starting line-up after regular stopper Alisson Becker contracted Covid-19 and impressed many observers, including Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville, who said the 23-year–old had been “very good,” while adding that he “looked really composed and quite calm all the way through this game.”

🗣 "I'm a big fan of him, he's learning from the best with Alisson." Virgil van Dijk credits the job that Caoimhin Kelleher has done replacing Alisson Becker in goal pic.twitter.com/BeYZGdgZyN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 2, 2022

Virgil van Dijk: “I’m a big fan of Kelleher.”

Neville wasn’t alone in his assessment of Kelleher’s performance, with Van Dijk also complimenting his teammate in his post-match interview.

“I’m quite a big fan of him.” the Liverpool centre-back said. “He’s a fantastic goalkeeper, he’s learning from the best, in my opinion, with Alisson.

“His presence is good, he’s confident on the ball and he’s making good saves as well so that’s good.

“We need him right now because of the Covid cases. Unfortunately, we conceded two but the first one, he couldn’t really do anything about it. We’ll need him for the next games as well.”

More opportunities to come for Kelleher.

Kelleher is likely to be busy over the coming weeks, with two legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal to come, as well as an FA Cup meeting with Shrewsbury Town to come next Sunday.

The ex-Ringmahon Rovers youngster has started every game in the Carabao Cup for Liverpool this season, and probably would have expected to line out against Arsenal this coming Thursday, regardless of Alisson’s confirmed Covid case.

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny is sure to be keeping a close watch on his young back-up goalkeeper, as is Gavin Bazunu, who is currently in possession of the number one shirt for his country.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool, virgil van dijk