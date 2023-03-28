Dutch legends turn on Virgil van Dijk with brutal criticism

Dutch legends hit out at Virgil van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk has been heavily criticised by two legends of the Netherlands national team after his recent performances for his country.

The once-feared Liverpool centre-back has endured below-par season for club and country, with his display in a 4-0 Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to France on Friday drawing much criticism.

Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit on Virgil van Dijk.

The national team captain and his teammates fared better in a 3-0 win over Gibraltar on Monday, which places them third in Ireland’s qualifying group, but Van Dijk’s performance wasn’t enough to prevent Marco van Basten and Ruud Gullit from taking a swipe.

“He makes noise, but he doesn’t say anything,” said Van Basten to Ziggo Sport. “He is not clear. A good captain thinks aloud, makes it clear what is going on. He stays in between. He creates chaos. That leads to misunderstandings. That is what you, as a captain, must prevent.”

Gullit was a little bit softer on Van Dijk than his former teammate, but he also called on the skipper to be more vocal in his role as captain.

“Show you’re the best.”

In England they have already criticised him,” said the ex-Chelsea boss. “He was selected for the world team of the year. He thinks he’s better than the rest.

“We see things… Then I think, ‘you are captain, you have to solve this’. But he’s just commenting a little on what’s happening in front of him.

“I don’t know if he’s doing it, but it doesn’t look like he’s speaking. He plays so safe. Come on now, you’re so big and good. It is a positive criticism that we give. Isn’t he the best? Then show it.”

Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk led the Dutch during what was seen as a largely satisfactory World Cup campaign in Qatar during the winter, but the heavy defeat against the French has cast doubt on Ronald Koeman’s recent return as manager.

The Netherlands and Ireland don’t play each other in Group B until the Dutch visit Dublin on September 10th, before the return in Amsterdam on November 18th.

