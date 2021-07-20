Vinny Perth being eyed up for international job just one month after returning to Dundalk

Vinny Perth is in demand.

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth is in contention for the Northern Ireland under-21 managerial role, the Irish Independent are reporting today.

Perth only returned to Dundalk on June 16th following the departures of Filippo Giovagnoli and Shane Keegan. The Tallaght native had previously been in charge at Oriel Park from January 2019 until August 2020, guiding the club to the Premier Division title and the EA Sports Cup in 2019.

Dundalk FC can confirm that Vinny Perth has returned to Oriel Park as head coach. https://t.co/75xA4Rs3gK pic.twitter.com/hiJwub2ib2 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) June 16, 2021

Vinny Perth to take Northern Ireland gig?

Previous to that, Perth was assistant manager to Stephen Kenny during the current Ireland manager’s all-conquering tenure in charge of the Louth club.

According to today’s report, Perth would be keen to follow Kenny into the world of international football and that the post would be “attractive” to him.

The Irish Football Association are interested in placing him in charge of the Northern Ireland under-21 team as they seek a long-term successor for Ian Baraclough, who was promoted to the senior side in June of last year.

Andy Crosby has been in caretaker charge of the under-21 team since Baraclough left the role.

A return to form.

Since beginning his second spell as Dundalk manager last month, Perth has helped to revive The Lilywhites’ season.

The club were in eighth position in the league when the 44-year-old took over but a run of three wins in five games has seen them climb to sixth, where they sit three points behind local rivals Drogheda United.

Perth has also helped them progress in the inaugural Uefa Conference League, after the club defeated Newtown of Wales 5-0 on aggregate in the first qualifying round.

If we beat Levadia Tallinn in the second qualifying round we will face Vitesse Arnhem from Holland in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa Conference League. pic.twitter.com/QBou0mboL4 — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) July 19, 2021

Dundalk will begin a two-legged encounter with Levadia Talinn at Tallaght Stadium this coming Thursday before flying to Estonia for the return leg next week. The winner of that tie will face Vitesse Arnhem of the Dutch Eredivisie.

Perth will take Dundalk to Limerick this Sunday, where they will begin the defence of the FAI Cup away to Treaty United.