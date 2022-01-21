Man United issue statement after Victor Lindelof’s family forced to hide during home break-in

Victor Lindelof’s family present for break-in.

Victor Lindelof’s family were present for a terrifying break-in at the Manchester United defender’s home, while he was playing for the club against Brentford on Wednesday.

The Swede’s wife Maja and the couple’s two children were in the house, as Lindelof was playing in the 3-1 win in London.

Maja Nilsson Lindelof.

“During Victor’s game this Wednesday night we had a break-in at our house in Manchester,” Maja posted to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

“I was home alone with both the kids but we managed to hide and lock ourselves in a room before they entered our house.

“We are okay under the circumstances, but it was obviously a very traumatic and scary moment for both me and my little kids.

“We are now in Sweden and are spending some time off with our families.”

Man United statement on Victor Lindelof.

“We can confirm that a break-in occurred at Victor Lindelof’s house during the away game against Brentford,” United said in a statement.

“His family, who were at home at the time, were unhurt but clearly shaken.

“This was a distressing experience for them, and for Victor when he learned of it after the game, and the club is providing them with our full support.

“We encourage anyone with information about the crime to contact the police.”

Victor Lindelof ruled out of West Ham game.

Red Devils interim manager Ralf Rangnick addressed the incident in his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against West Ham United.

In doing so, he confirmed that Lindelof will not take part in the match, preferring to be with his family.

“He [Lindelof] said to me right now he needs to stay at home, he doesn’t want to leave his wife and family on their own, which I can fully understand being a father of two children myself,” the German coach said.

“We agreed he will not be on duty tomorrow for the game. I spoke with him at length on our flight back home from London and also this morning. We spoke for 20 or 25 minutes, he told me what actually happened, that this was a traumatic event, especially for his wife and three-year-old son.”

Lindelof has played 90 minutes in each of Man United’s last three games after contracting Covid-19 over the Christmas period.

Prior to this, he was substituted in the 1-0 win over Norwich City after suffering from breathing difficulties. It was later confirmed that his heart rate was ‘higher than normal’ during the game.

