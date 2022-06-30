Vera Pauw joins RTE punditry team for Women’s Euro 2022

Vera Pauw joins RTE Women’s Euro 2022 team.

Ireland manager Vera Pauw will join up with RTE’s punditry team for the national broadcaster’s coverage of the Women’s European Championship, which starts next week.

Euro 2022 takes place in England from Wednesday July 6th, after being pushed back from last summer due to the pandemic.

The tournament features 16 teams, split up across four groups, and while Ireland won’t be involved on the pitch, viewers will be able to hear plenty from the woman in charge of our in-form national team.

RTE Euro Women’s Euro 2022 pundits.

Pauw will be one of the RTE pundits analysing the events from across the Irish Sea, alongside a number of Ireland internationals, namely Stephanie Roche, Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey, Aine O’Gorman, Karen Duggan, Megan Campbell and Chloe Mustaki.

Regular RTE analyst and renowned coach Lisa Fallon will also be involved, along with Richie Sadlier and Kevin Doyle.

Speaking at the launch of RTE’s coverage, Pauw highlighted the importance of visibility in women’s football and how having Euro 2022 on TV in Ireland could be another stepping stone to boosting the game’s profile here.

Vera Pauw on Euro 2022.

“This tournament will show that when you offer the opportunity to create the circumstances in which players and teams can develop then you will get top athletes and top performances,” said the Amsterdam native.

“I think it’s more the women waking up the world than anything else. If you look at Ireland, it’s only five years ago that the brave women of our team stood up and said, ‘No longer in this way, we have the right to development’.

“That action turned into an attitude from our association that we’re not working behind the others but we’re taking a lead.

“If you look at equal payment, the Dutch FA only now announced that they are going to give equal payment to the players only from this tournament onwards, and their plan was next year.”

“The very best of female sporting talent.”

RTE Head of Sport Declan McBennett shared his delight at RTE screening all 31 matches at the tournament, with 27 live on RTE 2 and four simultaneous final group games on the RTE News Channel and the RTE Player.

“Euro 2022 is the central focus for a summer tournament in 2022, and places women’s sport at the very heart of global sporting attention,” said McBennett. “As part of our ongoing commitment to increase the visibility of women’s sport, we are delighted to carry every game and showcase the very best of female sporting talent.”

Euro 2022 kicks off with England against Austria live from Old Trafford next Wednesday night, with a kick-off time of 8pm.

You can read more about the Women’s Euro 2022, including participating nations, venues, and detailed TV times here.

