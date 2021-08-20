Dundalk youngster set to complete Premier League move

Val Adedokun on verge of Brentford move.

Dundalk youngster Val Adedokun is set to fly to to England to complete a move to Premier League newcomers Brentford.

According to local Dundalk publication The Argus, the 18-year-old will sign for the London club in the coming days, with only a medical left to complete.

How Val Adedokun caught the eye of Brentford.

An Ireland underage international, the 18-year-old made his first team debut for Dundalk in September 2020 when he came off the bench in a Premier Division match against Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park.

Adedokun moved to Dundalk from Malahide United in 2017 and has caught the eye while playing for the Louth’s clubs academy teams. He signed a new two-year deal with The Lilywhites in January.

The youngster is primarily deployed at left-back and has appeared eight times for the Dundalk first team this season. He will become the first Dundalk player to be transferred to a Premier League club since Ben McLaughlin moved to Everton in 2012.

Brentford are flying high.

If Adedokun completes his move to Brentford, he will be joining a club on the crest of a wave at the moment.

The Bees were promoted to the Premier League, via the play-offs, at the end of last season and began their first top-flight campaign in 74 years with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal last Friday night.

The game was the first time the club have played in front of a packed ground at their new Brentford Community Stadium, which they moved into in the middle of the pandemic at the beginning of last season.

Fans created a raucous atmosphere as Thomas Frank’s side made easy work of The Gunners on the opening night of the new campaign.

Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League is the culmination of a steady rise through the divisions, with the club competing in League Two as recently as 2008/09.

They made the Championship play-offs in 2019/2020 but lost in the final to Fulham. They finally got over the line by defeating Swansea City 2-0 in the 2020/21 play-off final at Wembley.

