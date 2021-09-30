Usain Bolt details Alex Ferguson conversation after dramatic win over Villarreal

Usain Bolt reveals chat with Alex Ferguson.

Usain Bolt has revealed what he said to Alex Ferguson after Manchester United’s dramatic Champions League victory over Villarreal on Wednesday.

The 100m world record-holder was one of thousands of delirious Red Devils supporters who witnessed Cristiano Ronaldo snatch victory with a 95-minute winner against the Spanish club.

Usain Bolt: I thanked him for bringing Cristiano back.

Afterwards, the Jamican was seen to be having a conversation with legendary Man United manager Alex Ferguson as the pair made their way from their seats and both men looked animated as they exchanged words.

According to Manchester Evening News, Bolt was simply thanking Ferguson for his role in bringing Ronaldo back to Old Trafford after 12 years away.

“He helped to build the club and it was wonderful when he was here, the energy,” the eight-time Olympic gold medalist is quoted as saying.

“I just saw Alex Ferguson inside and I thanked him for bringing Cristiano back, so I’m happy about it.

“I’m happy to be here, I haven’t been back to Old Trafford in a while, so I’m just happy to be here in the stands with everybody to watch the game.”

Usain Bolt, Sir Alex Ferguson, and snooker legend Dennis Taylor buzzing after that Man Utd win 😂#UCL pic.twitter.com/QwmIwEbliX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 29, 2021

Usain Bolt predicts Ronaldo goal.

A well-known Man United fan, Bolt was a high-profile attendee on a night in which the home side flattered to deceive for the most part, before Ronaldo’s injury time intervention.

Prior to the game, club media asked their special guest for a prediction, to which he replied: “3-1. Cristiano will get two and Jadon Sancho will get one.”

The game ended up finished 2-1 to Man United and given that Ronaldo scored, Bolt wasn’t too far off in his pre-match outlook.

A memorable finish to a dour performance.

The other goal for Solskjaer’s side was scored by Alex Telles, the Brazilian’s first for the club and one which levelled things up following Paco Alcacer’s opener.

While it wouldn’t have been a vintage game to sit through, the end justified the means and Bolt will remember the joyous full-time scenes for a long time to come, as will his fellow supporters.

Next up for Man United in the Champions League is a home match against group leaders Atalanta on October 20th.

