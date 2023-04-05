USA v Ireland: TV info for both international friendlies

USA v Ireland: TV info.

Ireland face USA in two international friendlies over the coming days, and both of them will be live on TV here at home.

Vera Pauw’s side have travelled across the Atlantic to face the daunting prospect of two matches against the World Cup holders and Fifa World Ranking table-toppers.

While the scoreline will be irrelevant in the grand scheme of things, gaining a result in either of the two matches would do wonders for Ireland’s confidence just three months out from the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the two USA v Ireland friendlies on TV.

When do the USA v Ireland friendlies take place?

The girls in green face USA in Austin, Texas on Saturday April 8th, with an Irish kick-off time of 7.30pm.

The two nations will then play each other again in St Louis, Missouri on Tuesday April 11th. The match will start in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Ireland, with kick-off here scheduled for 12.30am.

How can I watch the matches on TV?

Both matches will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and on RTE Player.

Coverage on Saturday will begin at 7pm and coverage of the second friendly will start at 12.25am on Wednesday.

What is at stake?

In Canada and Australia, Ireland’s World Cup group contains two nations who are currently sitting in the top 10 in the Fifa World rankings.

In order to be ready for those challenges, the team will need to test themselves against the best, and they don’t come much better than the USWNT.

Vlatko Andonovski’s squad contains some of the biggest names in world football, including Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle, although Megan Rapinoe is currently out injured.

However, in the likes of Katie McCabe and Denise O’Sullivan, Ireland have plenty of talent of their own, in a squad that boasts a blend of youth and experience.

