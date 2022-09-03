Damien Duff claims his team are “upsetting everyone” in the league

Damien Duff: “We’re upsetting everyone.”

Damien Duff has referred to himself as “not likeable,” while suggesting that his Shelbourne players are getting under the skin of other teams in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Shels drew 0-0 with Dundalk in RTE’s live TV game on Friday night and Duff was asked afterwards about the recent needle between the sides.

Damien Duff: “I’m not likeable.”

The former Ireland winger has been involved in a few flashpoints this season, notably being sent from the touchline for protesting a Shane Griffin red card, when Shelbourne lost to Dundalk in April.

“I think we’re creating that with every team in the league,” said Duff, when asked about the recent ill-feeling between Shels and the Lilywhites.

“I think we’re upsetting everyone. I’m probably not likeable, the lads aren’t, but it’s why it’s the greatest league in the world as they say.”

Conor Kane injury.

While he was happy with the point, Duff felt the game was marred by a serious-looking injury to defender Conor Kane, who was stretchered off late on.

“I don’t think it looks good,” said the 43-year-old, when asked about Kane’s condition. “He’s been amazing all year, he was a big signing for us but it certainly doesn’t look good, even just judging off the reaction of our players. A massive blow. I’d imagine it’s going to be long-term.”

“There’s a tinge of disappointment you could argue for two reasons – a) Conor Kane and b) I think we can win the game.

“We had chances, granted Clarkey (Brendan Clarke) had to pull off a good chance that they had but we had many moments, you would say.”

“You don’t win a game on possession, they had more of the ball but I think we looked really dangerous and maybe lacked that cutting edge at times.”

Damien Duff on the season so far.

As he heads towards the final stretch in his first season in management, Duff can be satisfied with his side sitting in seventh place and looking safe from an immediate return to the First Division.

He feels that they have come a long way from losing 3-0 at home to St. Patrick’s Athletic on the opening day of the season in February, a game that was also played in front of the RTE cameras.

“I can’t fault them, they were absolutely amazing and like I said, I think they’ve come a long way from the first live game of the season where we lost 3-0.

“We’ve come away to a team that’s high-flying, a lot of serial league winners in the team. The lads are disappointed in there, for Conor, and also that we could have nicked something.”

Shels also remain in the FAI Cup, with a quarter-final at home to neighbours Bohemians to come in the middle of this month.

Before that, attention turns to a league encounter at home to Sligo Rovers next Friday.

