“Unhappy” Mason Greenwood linked with move to Arsenal

Mason Greenwood linked with Arsenal.

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been linked with a sensational move to Arsenal, with Juventus and Barcelona also keeping an eye on the situation.

Catalan outfit El Nacional report that the 20-year-old is “unhappy and thinking about a possible exit” after starting both of interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s Premier League matches on the bench.

Move would be unpopular with Man United supporters.

Greenwood did, however, play 90 minutes in the 1-1 Champions League against Young Boys last week, opening the scoring with a spectacular acrobatic effort.

The forward being linked with a move away will come as a shock to Man United supporters, who had pinned their hopes on the academy product playing regularly for years to come.

Any move would be seen as a blow but a transfer to a Premier League rival such as Arsenal would surely leave a sour taste in the mouths of Red Devils fans.

🤸‍♂️ @MasonGreenwood's fifth of the campaign is 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙡𝙮 worth another look 🤯#MUFC | #UCL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 9, 2021

Mason Greenwood to follow in Welbeck’s footsteps?

It’s a road previously travelled by Danny Welbeck, who moved to the Emirates in 2014 as a 23-year-old, after a number of seasons playing regularly under the management of Alex Ferguson and then David Moyes.

After years of the club failing to produce a forward from their academy, Welbeck broke into the United team in similar fashion to Greenwood and with Marcus Rashford doing the same in the intervening years, the trio have provided United supporters with plenty of memorable moments.

Greenwood, though, is arguably the most naturally-gifted of the three, possessing an eye for goal rarely seen in a player so young. He has already scored 34 goals for Man United’s first team, including five already in all competitions during the current campaign.

Mason Greenwood’s options.

Man United are said to value their youngster at around £100 million, so if Arsenal or anyone else are preparing a coup, they will need to come up with a significant amount of money.

This would surely rule out Barcelona, who are in the midst of much-publicised financial trouble, while it was recently reported that Juventus are being investigated by Italian police for irregularities in their transfer dealings.

With Man United embarking on a new era under Rangnick and a new permanent manager due to come in next summer, Greenwood may just be happy to stay where he is for now.

