Ukraine v Ireland: Player ratings after creditable draw in Poland

Player ratings after a strong display from Ireland against Ukraine.

Ireland secured a 1-1 Nations League draw against Ukraine on Tuesday evening, with Nathan Collins providing the most memorable moment of the night.

The Burnley defender scored a magnificent individual goal to give Ireland a first half lead in what was officially an away game, despite the fact it was played in the Polish city of Lodz.

Ukraine 1 Ireland 1.

Some sloppy defending allowed Ukraine to equalise in the opening minutes of the second half but overall there was plenty of positives once again for Stephen Kenny’s side.

Check out our player ratings from the game.

Ukraine v Ireland: Player ratings.

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7

Made some strong saves, particularly in the first half. Has doubled his caps count during this international window and will have benefitted from a long run in the team, in the absence of Gavin Bazunu.

Dara O’Shea – 7

A solid display from the West Brom man. Defended with purpose, as he hopes to re-establish himself in Kenny’s line-up post-injury.

Darragh Lenihan – 7

Could have done better for Ukraine’s goal but he wasn’t the only one to blame. Did little else wrong in his first competitive start.

Nathan Collins – 8

What a goal from the centre-back!

The Burnley man opened his Ireland account in tremendous style, aggressively latching on to a loose ball, before slaloming his way through the Ukraine defence and coolly slotting home.

Of course, the big man isn’t in the team to score goals like this but at the other end of the pitch, he gives that sense of assuredness that was so common with former Ireland defender Richard Dunne.

Stephen Kenny may have unearthed a gem who will star for years to come.

Alan Browne – 7

Fast becoming a key attacking outlet, and one of the main beneficiaries of this international window.

Provided some good crosses from the right, causing the opposition plenty of problems.

James McClean – 6

McClean’s usual energetic self was perhaps enhanced by the wearing of the captain’s armband for the night. Outpaced by Andriy Yarmolenko in the build-up to Ukraine’s goal.

Josh Cullen – 7

Another strong showing in what was his fourth game in 11 days. One of the first names on the team sheet at this stage.

Jayson Molumby – 6

Muscled off the ball easily at times and didn’t quite live up to his performance against Scotland on Saturday but that’s understandable.

Jason Knight – 7

Brilliant play on the right to set up a Troy Parrott header on 17 minutes and showed great energy throughout. Another player who has made it difficult for Kenny to leave out.

Troy Parrott – 7

Missed the aforementioned headed opportunity but another strong showing from the youngster. Maturing in a green shirt, or orange in the case of tonight.

Scott Hogan – 6

Withdrawn on the hour having made little impact. A good squad player but at the age of 30, may find that his chances to impress will decline in the not-too-distant future.

Subs.

Callum Robinson – 7

Put in a shift and almost made a breakthrough with a low cross from the left in the dying minutes.

Jeff Hendrick – 7

Helped to see the game out without doing anything spectacular.

Conor Hourihane – 7

Worked hard an eyed up a couple of his trademark long-rangers.

Chiedozie Ogbene – 6

Got ten minutes which wasn’t enough to make an impact.

