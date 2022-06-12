Ukraine v Ireland – TV details, kick-off time and team news for Nations League clash

Ukraine v Ireland.

After Saturday’s heroics against Scotland, Ireland face into Tuesday night’s meeting with Ukraine on a new wave of optimism.

Defeats to Armenia and Ukraine in the past eight days left Stephen Kenny’s side rooted to the bottom of Uefa Nations League B Group 1, but Saturday’s brilliant 3-0 win over the Scots has moved moved the Boys in Green back up to second with three games played out of six.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s return meeting with the group leaders.

Where is Ukraine v Ireland being played?

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Tuesday’s Uefa Nations League match will be played in the city of Lodz in Poland. Kick-off will be at 7.45pm.

Will the match be on TV?

Ukraine v Ireland will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm. It will be the second game of an international double-header on the station, following Ireland’s crunch U21 European Championship qualifier with Italy – more on that here.

What is at stake?

Before this Uefa Nations League campaign begun, Kenny stated that his intention was to win the group and gain promotion to League A. That plan appeared to go out the window after two dismal results and performances against Armenia and Ukraine.

However, Saturday’s victory over Scotland means that a win over Oleksandr Petrakov’s side will see Ireland join Ukraine on six points. While victory over the Euro 2020 quarter-finalists would come as a surprise, Kenny may feel that the momentum gained on Saturday and the neutral venue may turn fortunes in his favour.

What is the team news?

Kenny faces something of a central defensive crisis, with Shane Duffy suspended and John Egan being a serious injury doubt. Dara O’Shea is likely to slot in and there may also be a start for Darragh Lenihan.

Further up the field, Saturday’s star performer Michael Obafemi is a doubt, meaning that Callum Robinson may be drafted back into the starting line-up.

