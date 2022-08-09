How to watch the Uefa Super Cup on TV in Ireland on Wednesday

Uefa Super Cup: Ireland TV details.

The Uefa Super Cup takes place in Helsinki on Wednesday night and viewers in Ireland will be able to watch every minute.

This year’s edition of the annual clash between the Champions League holders and the Europa League champions sees European royalty Real Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2022 Uefa Super Cup in Ireland.

Who contests the Uefa Super Cup?

The Uefa Super Cup is an annual match between the holders of the Champions League and the Europa League, or until 1999, the Champions League and the Cup Winners’ Cup.

It was originally held over two legs, one at the home of each club, until 1998, when it began being held at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco as a one-legged affair.

Since 2013, it has been moved around Europe, chiefly to smaller cities that wouldn’t normally host a European final. It has taken place in the likes of Cardiff, Tblisi and Belfast in recent years and this time, it’s Helsinki’s turn.

The 2022 UEFA Super Cup. 🏆 Real Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt. Live on Virgin Media Two on Wednesday.#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/LhAnySsBD5 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 8, 2022

How did we get here?

Real Madrid booked their spot in the Super Cup by beating Liverpool in the Champions League Final back in May.

The victory extended Los Blancos’ record haul of European Cups to 14, and it was their fifth continental crown in the last nine years.

Frankfurt defeated Rangers on penalties in the Europa League Final, thus securing their second victory in Europe’s secondary competition, after winning the Uefa Cup iteration back in 1980.

Kevin Trapp was brilliant in last season's #UELfinal against Rangers. He looks back at his performance here ahead of tomorrow's Super Cup! #SuperCup pic.twitter.com/tuXv5Um9OE — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 9, 2022

What is the form of both sides?

Madrid won’t begin their Spanish domestic campaign until they face Almeria on Sunday, the first game of their La Liga title defence.

Frankfurt began their Bundesliga campaign on Friday night when they were hammered 6-1 at home to Bayern Munich. Not the ideal preparations when you’re preparing to face the champions of Europe.

How can I watch the game on TV?

The 2022 Uefa Super Cup will be broadcast live on Virgin Media Two and BT Sport 1. Kick-off is at 8pm.

