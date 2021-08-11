Uefa Super Cup: Who’s playing, odds and TV details ahead of tonight’s Belfast showpiece

How to watch the Uefa Super Cup.

The Uefa Super Cup takes place in Belfast tonight as Chelsea make the short trip to take on Villarreal of Spain.

13,000 spectators will be inside Windsor Park as Champions League winners Chelsea take on take on Villarreal, who beat Manchester United in May’s Europa League Final.

The last six Super Cups have featured 30 goals and it’s that level of entertainment that makes it a decent curtain-raiser for the European club season.

Find out how to watch Chelsea v Villarreal below.

Who contests the Uefa Super Cup?

The Uefa Super Cup is an annual match between the holders of the Champions League and the Europa League, or until 1999, the Champions League and the Cup Winners’ Cup.

It was originally held over two legs, one at the home of each club, until 1998, when it began being held at the Stade Louis II stadium in Monaco as a one-legged affair.

Since 2013, it has been moved around Europe, chiefly to smaller cities that wouldn’t normally host a European final. It has taken place in the likes of Cardiff, Tblisi and Skopje in recent years and tonight it’s Belfast’s turn.

How can I watch the Uefa Super Cup on TV?

The 2021 Uefa Super Cup will be broadcast live from Belfast on Virgin Media Two tonight, with Tommy Martin and Brian Kerr in studio.

Coverage will begin at 7.30pm ahead of an 8pm kick-off. The match will also be available to watch in Ireland via the LiveScore app.

It's UEFA Super Cup day! 🏆 Chelsea vs Villarreal in Belfast! Live on Virgin Media Two from 7.30pm!#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/7dfeI12lVG — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) August 11, 2021

What is at stake?

Not that much, let’s be honest.

The Super Cup is largely seen as a bonus prize and for Chelsea, who have won 17 major trophies in the Roman Abramovich era, it won’t be high on the list of priorities.

However, the club have had three opportunities to win it in the past decade, losing each time, so it might be something that manager Thomas Tuchel will be keen to rectify.

The Blues have won the Super Cup on one occasion, beating European Champions Real Madrid 1-0 in 1998 thanks to a goal from Gus Poyet.

21 years ago today, Gus Poyet's goal was the difference as we beat Real Madrid 1-0 to win the European Super Cup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nwKjl25mEa — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 28, 2019

As for Villarreal, they are unlikely to turn their noses up at Super Cup success. Their victory over Man United in the Europa League Final ended their 98-year wait for a first major trophy.

Manager Unai Emery lost two Super Cups with Sevilla so he will be keen to add the trophy to the four Europa Leagues he has won as a manager.

What are the odds for tonight’s game?

Chelsea are 4/6 favourites with Paddy Power to win the cup in 90 minutes while Villarreal can be backed at 9/2.

If the match ends in a draw, extra time and penalties will be required. Taking that into account, Chelsea are 1/3 to lift the cup when all is said and done, and Villarreal are priced at 23/10 in the same market.

