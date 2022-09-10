Five LOI takeaways as UCD stun Dundalk to move off bottom

UCD move off bottom.

UCD overcame Dundalk on a busy night of action in the League of Ireland on Friday, with Sligo Rovers, Derry City and St. Patrick’s Athletic also securing wins.

Cork City are on the verge of promotion to the Premier Division, while Derry’s win was marred by a bad injury to Ciaran Coll.

Here’s what went on in the League of Ireland on Friday.

Derry City victory marred by Ciaran Coll injury.

Derry City made it three Premier Division wins on the bounce as a superb Michael Duffy strike earned a 1-0 win over Bohemians at the Brandywell.

The forwards’s first-half effort came after the crowd witnessed a horror moment in which Derry defender Coll appeared to fall on his neck.

Fourteen minutes of injury time were added at the end of the first half, after Coll received lengthy treatment on the pitch.

“He told the boys to go and get the three points before he left,” Duffy told RTE afterwards, somewhat easing fears over Coll’s condition. “So that was good, he was speaking and responding. I hope he’s all good.”

UCD stun Dundalk to move off bottom.

UCD gave themselves a massive boost in their bid for survival, after beating Dundalk 3-2 in Belfield.

The home side twice fell behind before late goals from Dylan Duffy and Tommy Lonergan, his second of the game, secured the win.

The Students are now a point ahead of Finn Harps, who drop to bottom spot ahead of their trip to Shamrock Rovers on Sunday.

St Pat’s run continues.

St. Patrick’s Athletic continued their fine run of form, as they made it five wins-in-a-row with a 2-0 victory away to Drogheda United.

Eoin Doyle missed an early penatlty, before Anto Breslin’s 23rd-minute sending off appeared to turn the odds against the visitors.

However, the 10 men rallied with Mark Doyle finally breaking the deadlock on 70 minutes, before Chris Forrester sealed the points from the spot in injury time.

Tim Clancy’s men continue to close in on Dundalk in third spot in the table, and now just sit two points behind the Lilywhites with a game in hand.

With leaders Shamrock Rovers just three further points ahead, some optimistic Saints fans may just be thinking about a late push towards the top.

TABLE | Premier Division 📈 UCD AFC win 3-2 and move off the bottom of the table

Shelbourne’s winless run continues.

Shelbourne are now five Premier Division games without a win, after they went down 2-0 at home to Sligo Rovers.

Goals from Frank Liivak and Aidan Keena secured the points for the away side, but afterwards Shels boss Damien Duff didn’t appear too downhearted.

“You could argue they have come up and done a job on us, but I thought we were really good,” he said. “It was the best we’ve played at home in the opening 45 minutes, we gave away a ridiculous goal. In the second half we were slow out of the blocks, they came out more aggressive. It was a difficult night, but we’ll park it and go again.”

Safe from relegation and too far away from a European charge, Shels fans may look to the FAI Cup to inject some excitement into the final weeks of the season.

They host rivals Bohemians in the quarter-final of that competition next Sunday.

Cork just one win away.

Cork City are just win away from promotion back to the top flight, after a 2-1 victory over Waterford on Friday night.

Cian Murphy gave the Rebels a 55th-minute lead, before Raul Uche looked to have snatched a point for the Blues in injury time.

However, a Ruairi Keating goal in the 94th minute gave the visitors all three points.

Back down the N25, Cobh Ramblers were doing their neighbours a favour by holding Galway City to a 1-1 draw.

This means that a victory for Cork away to Galway next Friday will see them promoted back to the Premier Division for the first time since 2017.

