Tyson Fury posts message to Jesse Lingard after goal v West Ham

Tyson Fury has backed Jesse Lingard in a public message, after the Manchester United midfielder’s winning goal against West Ham United on Sunday.

Lingard came in for criticism last week after his wayward backpass led to a winning goal for Swiss side Young Boys in Man United’s opening Champions League group game.

He made up for that error by hitting an 89th minute winner against the Hammers, the club with whom he enjoyed a successful loan spell during the latter part of last season.

Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is one of the Man United supporters who were relieved to see Lingard get the team out of jail at the London Stadium, and he let the 28-year-old know in a Twitter post on Sunday.

“It ain’t how hard you hit; it’s about how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward. How much you can take, and keep moving forward,” Fury posted, adding: “What a strike.”

Fury is known to be a Man United fan and has been paraded on the pitch at Old Trafford on more than one occasion over the years.

His post was ‘liked’ by Lingard, whose mood on Sunday evening would have been in stark contrast to the one he felt on the flight back from Switzerland on Tuesday.

After his goal against West Ham, Lingard reflected on his midweek mistake by telling Sky Sports: “It’s probably one of the only mistakes I’ve made in my career in football but you overcome those things and you bounce back like we did today.”

While Lingard was the hero in front of goal, it was David De Gea who effectively ensured the three points would be going back to Old Trafford.

Just minutes after Lingard’s goal, the referee awarded West Ham a penalty after a Luke Shaw handball but the defender’s blushes were spared when De Gea saved Mark Noble’s spot kick.

Man United now have 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches, level with Chelsea and Liverpool, and host Aston Villa on Saturday.

Before that, there’s another meeting with West Ham, this time in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

