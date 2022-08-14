Tyrone Mings hits back at Graeme Souness for “weird” opinion piece

Tyrone Mings hits back at Graeme Souness.

Tyrone Mings has fired back at Graeme Souness, after the Sky Sports pundit was critical of the Aston Villa defender in a column for the Daily Mail.

Mings has faced scrutiny in recent weeks after he was stripped of the Villa captaincy Steven Gerrard, before the manager left him on the bench for the opening day Premier League defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

After that game, Gerrard appeared to publicly challenge Mings by saying “when Tyrone is back at his best and looks me in the eye and shows that he’s ready to play, he’ll get opportunities.”

Souness then rubbed salt into the wound for the 29-year-old by reflecting in his article that he had hadn’t been too impressed with the defender’s demeanour in a Zoom interview during lockdown.

Graeme Souness on Tyrone Mings.

“Mings is ‘well-loved in the dressing room’, apparently,” the Scot wrote. “Well, when he appeared a couple of times on Zoom for shows we were doing on Sky Sports during lockdown, I thought: ‘For a young man who’s not achieved anything in the game you’ve a hell of a lot to say.’

“He’d been talking about how footballers were viewed as ‘commodities’ at the time and I asked him if he didn’t think players were incredibly fortunate to be doing their job. He had an answer for me, of course, but that encounter told me a lot.”

After being brought back into the side for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Everton, and impressing Gerrard with his performance, Mings took to Twitter to hit back at Souness for his comments.

“What a weird article,” he posted. “That zoom call I was invited on was two years ago and he said nothing to me at the time, now wants to drag me into his pointless column. Btw, I’ve achieved plenty from where I started. Happy to chat things through if you ever need me.”

Steven Gerrard praise.

After his performance against the Toffees, Gerrard took the opportunity to clear up his feelings about his player, saying: “We think Tyrone Mings is a fantastic footballer with big attributes and he’s going to be a big help to me and the team moving forward. He was injured last weekend but today and building into this game he trained really well, his focus was there.

“I thought he was really good for large parts of the game today and really dominant and he played his part in a really important win for us.”

Next up for Villa is a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.

