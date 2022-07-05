Tyrell Malacia’s transfer to Man United has officially been announced

Tyrell Malacia transfer announced.

Tyrell Malacia is now a Manchester United player, after the club officially announced his signing on Tuesday afternoon.

The Netherlands international has joined from Dutch outfit Feyenoord, signing a four-year deal at the Old Trafford club, with the option for another year.

Man United statement.

‘Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Tyrell Malacia has joined the club, signing a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year,’ said the Old Trafford club in a statement.

‘The Dutch defender made 136 career appearances for Feyenoord and has represented his country at every level from the Under-16s to the senior team, with five full international caps to his name.’

The left-back spoke of his delight at joining Man United, and particularly for the opportunity to work with new manager Erik ten Hag.

Tyrell Malacia: “An incredible feeling.”

“It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United,” said the 22-year-old. “This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager [Erik ten Hag] leading us.

“I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family.

“None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”

Tyrell Malacia.

The first indications of United’s interest in Malacia emerged last Tuesday, when it was reported that the club had hijacked for the left-back by French club Lyon.

Ten Hag is known to be an admirer of the 22-year-old Feyenoord star, from his time managing the club’s Dutch top flight rivals Ajax.

Malacia has so far won five caps for the Netherlands after being given his debut in September 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyrell Malacia (@tyrellmalacia)

His breakthrough season with Feyenoord came in 2017/18, when the they won the Dutch Cup, and he has gone on to play 136 times for the club, scoring four goals.

The 22-year-old also helped his side to this year’s inaugural Uefa Europa Conference League Final, playing 88 minutes in the Tirana showpiece as they lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, tyrell malacia