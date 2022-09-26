Tyrell Malacia succeeds in new position v Kevin De Bruyne just days before Manchester derby

Tyrell Malacia keeps Kevin De Bruyne quiet.

Tyrell Malacia was handed the task of keeping Kevin De Bruyne quiet in the Uefa Nations League on Sunday, just days before the Manchester derby.

The Manchester United defender was brought on as a half-time substitute for the Netherlands against Belgium, and immediately slotted in at central defence, rather than his usual left-back slot.

Louis van Gaal on Tyrell Malacia.

The 23-year-old was trusted in the role by ex-United boss Louis van Gaal, who explained afterwards that the presence of Manchester City talisman De Bruyne was a key factor in his decision-making.

“I put Malacia in the left centre-back role because [Bruno] Martins Indi is not going to make it to the World Cup squad in time due to injury,” said the Netherlands manager.

“I have to look at other players who can play there and I wanted to see what Malacia could do, so [Nathan] Ake was substituted.

“I put him on the left of the central defence because De Bruyne played a lot on that side. It’s better to have a pitbull like that instead of someone like [Daley] Blind who tries to solve it tactically.

“De Bruyne has more acceleration than Blind as well so I put Malacia there. I had already discussed this with him the day before yesterday, that he could play as a left centre-back.”

Kevin De Bruyne and co kept out.

While Van Gaal’s decision may not be repeated by Erik ten Hag in the upcoming derby, Malacia’s performance may just give the Man United manager food for thought.

De Bruyne and his Belgian teammates were kept quiet as the Netherlands ground out a 1-0 win, thus securing their place in the Nations League Finals.

Malacia has starred as a left-back during United’s recent resurgence, but with another meeting with De Bruyne on the horizon, he may just be seen as an option if Ten Hag decides to play three central defenders.

With the obvious threat of Erling Haaland also set to be a consideration though, the Manchester derby may just come too soon for Malacia to be tried out in the position and in any case, he wasn’t fully on board with Van Gaal’s decision.

Doubts over new position.

“I went two or three times too much forward,” Malacia told Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

“That is not possible in this position as quickly. But I was corrected by others. I didn’t agree with it at the time, yes. That’s right. After the game we talked about that moment for a while and then it was over.

“I’m comfortable with United at the moment. The national coach thinks that I should also be able to play in the centre of the defence. But I feel best on the left.”

Whatever happens, Malacia is almost certain to start as United make the short journey to the Etihad Stadium in search of a fifth successive league victory.

The match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.