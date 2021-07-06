Tottenham are set to send Troy Parrott out on loan again.

Troy Parrott is set for another loan spell away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, as a host of clubs line up for his signature.

The Irish Independent reports that new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is set to give the green light to another loan spell for Troy Parrott, after the young Dubliner spent time at both Millwall and Ipswich Town last season.

Parrott is said to favour a move to a Championship club rather than a side further down the English league system, an ambition which would rule out a return to Ipswich, who finished ninth in League One last season.

Several clubs eye up Troy Parrott loan.

It’s thought that several clubs have expressed their interest in a deal for Parrott, who is likely to find playing time hard to come by if he remains at Tottenham for the upcoming season.

The club are currently trying to hold on to Harry Kane but if the England captain does leave North London, it’s likely that a high-profile striker will arrive to take his place.

Troy Parrott was on the fringes of the Spurs first team under both Mauricio Pochettino and the Argentine’s successor, Jose Mourinho.

It was Pochettino who gave Parrott his first team debut, starting the then 17-year-old in an EFL Cup defeat to Colchester United in September 2019. Parrott was then handed his Premier League debut by Mourinho as a substitute in a 5-0 win over Burnley in December of the same year.

EQUALISER!

A good time for Troy Parrott to score his first international goal

1-1#androi #rtesoccerhttps://t.co/fyvZnGiXQF pic.twitter.com/q8dsdVGOAu — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 3, 2021

Troy Parrott’s first goals for Ireland.

While his club career has yet to truly take off, it appears to be a good sign that Spurs wish to send Troy Parrott on loan rather than sell him, indicating they may still see a future for him.

As well as that, the forward will be buoyed by his performance for Ireland in their 4-1 friendly win over Andorra last month. Parrott scored two goals in the second half of the game, as Ireland came from behind to beat the European minnows and register the first win of Stephen Kenny’s time in charge.

He then went on to start the scoreless draw against Hungary five days later but was replaced by Daryl Horgan in the 56th minute.

Player of the match Troy Parrott says he is "over the moon" to score his first goals for Ireland and admits he was "so relieved" after the shock of Andorra taking the lead. #ANDIRL pic.twitter.com/ThRVRxbj49 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 3, 2021

Who will secure a Troy Parrott loan move?

Overall, Troy Parrott has now made six international appearances for Ireland, with his two strikes against Andorra being his only goals to date.

