Troy Parrott compared to Teddy Sheringham as ex-players discuss his next move

Troy Parrott compared to Teddy Sheringham.

Troy Parrott can develop into a “Teddy Sheringham type of player,” according to former Ireland underage international Graham Gartland.

Gartland, who played for a number of League of Ireland clubs, made the comparison while speaking on RTE Soccer Podcast, where the panel discussed Ireland’s fortunes in the latest international window.

Teddy Sheringham comparison.

“I can see him as a sort of a Teddy Sheringham type of player that is really good at dropping in,” said Gartland of Parrott, who scored in the 3-0 win over Scotland on Saturday before impressing again in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

“When he naturally fills out and becomes better at holding the ball up, he’ll be better with his back to goal.

“But I see him as that player that can drop in and play and the Sheringham thing popped into my head. I know he works a bit at Spurs with Harry Kane but that type of player that can come in and link the game and comes onto the ball.”

The next move for Troy Parrott.

After a season impressing for League One outfit MK Dons, Parrott is now back at Tottenham Hotspur, where Sheringham is regarded as a club legend.

It has been indicated that the 20-year-old may take another year out on loan before and former Ireland striker Stephen Elliott explained why a move to newly-promoted Championship side Sunderland may be the perfect destination.

“For him to keep improving, he needs to move himself up a level,” Elliott said. I think somewhere like Sunderland – they need a couple of strikers – they’ve got Ross Stewart there at the moment but he could do with a little help in there.

“Sunderland could be a good move.”

“I think if Troy Parrott came to Sunderland, I think he’d embrace playing for a club like that with the big crowds, the atmosphere at the games and that feeling of doing well there and thriving there.

“He looks like the type of player that thrives on playing on the big occasion and I think it could be a really good move.”

Elliott has close ties to Sunderland, having played there for three seasons in the mid-2000s, so he may be slightly biased when recommending the club to a youngster such as Parrott.

However, the club will have big ambitions ahead of their first season back in the second tier for five years, and it might provide an interesting challenge as the Dubliner looks to continue his development.

Wherever he ends up during the forthcoming season, those at Spurs will be keeping a close eye on a prospect who has shown clear signs of maturing into a key player for club and country in recent months.

