Spurs float Troy Parrott position change plan

Spurs float Troy Parrott position change.

Tottenham Hotspur want Troy Parrott to play in a number 9 role this season, if he is to head out on loan again from the North London club.

It has been reported by iNews that Spurs want the Ireland striker the play the more advanced role, after he already impressed in a deeper number 10 position while on loan at MK Dons last season.

Troy Parrott linked with Sunderland.

Parrott generally played as support for main strikers Scott Twine and Mohamed Eisa during his stint in Milton Keynes, but Spurs are now keen to see how he performs in the more central role.

Newly-promoted Championship side Sunderland are heavily-linked with a move for the 20-year-old, and that would make sense given that the Black Cats squad is looking particularly light on forwards for the upcoming campaign.

Ross Stewart remains, having scored the bulk of Sunderland’s goals in League One last season, but they have lost second-highest goalscorer Nathan Broadhead, who returns to Everton after a loan spell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TP (@troyparrott9)

Mooted position change.

If Spurs want Parrott to play as a number 9 on Wearside though, it is likely that he would be competing with the more experienced Stewart for the role, and a season of the Dubliner sitting on the bench would be of little use to anyone.

Regardless, it’s likely that Parrott impressed Spurs boss Antonio Conte on the club’s recent visit to South Korea, given that he was regularly seen to lead fitness drills at open training sessions, and in the scorching Asian heat to boot.

Where next for Troy Parrott?

It still looks unlikely that he would have a significant impact if he remains at Tottenham this season though, given that the attacking spots will be taken up by a formidable-looking foursome of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and the recently-signed Richarlison.

There is still plenty of time for Parrott to develop and a year in the Championship will do him no harm, whether that’s at Sunderland or elsewhere.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, tottenham hotspur, troy parrott