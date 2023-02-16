Troy Parrott scores penalty on first start since September

Troy Parrott scores penalty for Preston.

Troy Parrott marked his return to the Preston starting line-up by scoring a late penalty in a 1-1 draw at home to Luton Town on Wednesday night.

The Ireland forward is on loan at Deepdale from Tottenham, but suffered an injury while celebrating his first goal for the EFL Championship against Norwich City last October.

Troy Parrott injury absence.

This caused him to miss Ireland friendlies against Norway and Malta in November but the 21-year-old has now begun to stake a claim for a starting spot against France at the Aviva Stadium next month.

On Wednesday, struggling Preston faced an uphill task to get anything out of their meeting with Luton, after they lost Ben Whiteman to a second-half red card before Carlton Morris gave the visitors the lead.

However, Parrott earned a penalty when his shot was adjudged to have been handled by Tom Lockyer, before the Dubliner stepped up to blast the spot-kick home.

Return.

After three substitute appearances in 2023, it was the perfect way to mark Parrott’s first full 90 minutes since August 31st.

It was only the second penalty that Parrott has scored in senior club football, and the confidence with which he took it will be welcomed by Ireland fans ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Robbie Brady appears to be the first-choice penalty taker for Ireland, but the 31-year-old isn’t guaranteed to be on the pitch at all times.

Ireland squad.

Parrott’s return to fitness will likely see him included in Stephen Kenny’s squad for the upcoming qualifier against France and friendly against Latvia.

With Michael Obafemi and Evan Ferguson also among the goals recently, Ireland’s forward options are beginning to look quite strong.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, troy parrott