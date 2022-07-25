Troy Parrott having medical at Preston.

Troy Parrott is reportedly undergoing a medical at Preston North End, as a loan move from Tottenham Hotspur edges closer.

While the Dubliner looks to be moving away from Antonio Conte’s side temporarily, the North London club are reportedly showing faith in the striker by offering him a new contract, which he is expected to sign.

Troy Parrott set for Championship move.

It emerged over the weekend that Preston were the front-runners to sign Parrott on loan for the forthcoming season, amid interest from fellow Championship sides Swansea City, Middlesbrough, Queen’s Park Rangers and Sunderland.

It’s thought that Spurs would like to see Parrott play in a number 9 role this season, after he excelled in more of a number 10 position while on loan at MK Dons last season.

Fruitful South Korea trip.

Parrott impressed on the club’s recent visit to South Korea, where he was regularly seen to lead fitness drills at open training sessions, and in the scorching Asian heat to boot.

Still, it would have been unlikely that he would have a significant impact Tottenham this season though, given that the attacking spots will be taken up by a formidable-looking foursome of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and the recently-signed Richarlison.

At Preston, he will likely link up with Danish striker Emil Riis Jakobsen, who top-scored for the Deepdale outfit as they finished 13th in England’s second tier last season.

Other strikers at the club include Ireland international Seanie Maguire and veteran Wales international Ched Evans.

Irish influence.

There is a strong Irish presence at Preston, with Parrott’s international teammate Alan Browne being the club captain, while defender Greg Cunningham is also a stalwart of the dressing room.

The Irish influence at the club has already been boosted this summer, with 57-cap international Robbie Brady having joined on one-year deal.

Preston are managed by Football League veteran striker Ryan Lowe, who has previously achieved promotion from League 2 with both Bury and Plymouth Argyle.

