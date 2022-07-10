Troy Parrott lands in Korea in the hope of impressing Antonio Conte

Troy Parrott lands in Korea.

Troy Parrott has touched down in South Korea, along with his Tottenham Hotspur teammates, as part of the club’s pre-season preparations.

On the back of a successful season on loan at MK Dons, Parrott was included in Antonio Conte’s 28-man squad for the journey to the Far East, which will take in two matches for the North London club.

An opportunity to impress.

While the Dubliner’s inclusion on the trip doesn’t guarantee that he is part of Conte’s plans this season, it does offer the opportunity to impress the Italian ahead of the new season.

Spurs will take on a K League selection this coming Wednesday, before facing Spanish side Sevilla on Saturday, and Parrott will be hopeful of getting some minutes on the pitch in one or both of the games.

Earlier this summer, Parrott spoke of his intention to impress Conte, although the 20-year-old didn’t rule out another loan move, after scoring eight goals for MK Dons last season as the club narrowly missed out on promotion from League 1.

Troy Parrott: Things are looking up.

The forward had previously had less enjoyable short-term stints at Millwall and Ipswich Town, but his MK Dons form, coupled with his rise in stature in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad, shows that he could be a useful option for Conte over the coming year.

“I can’t control what goes on there [with Spurs],” Parrott said. “That’s out of my hands. All I can do is try to impress whoever is there, and that’s what I fully intend doing when I go back there for pre-season.

“After two disappointing loans, it’s fair to say that things are looking up for me and I am on a bit of an upward trajectory. I just need to keep that going, keep improving, and keep giving it my all.”

Look who was waiting for us 🥰 Thank you for the special welcome, Seoul! 💙 Let’s get this tour underway! ✨#SpursInSeoul pic.twitter.com/8ou8r05mxj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 10, 2022

Spurs in Korea.

Other forwards that have made the trip to South Korea include England captain Harry Kane and new £50 million signing Richarlison, while South Korean native Son Heung-min was waiting for his club-mates at Incheon International Airport when they landed earlier on Sunday.

Parrott’s fellow Dubliner Matt Doherty has also made the trip, amid speculation that Conte is willing to allow the right-back to leave the club this summer.

Irish goalkeeper Josh Keeley, who recently signed from St. Patrick’s Athletic, also joined the travelling party.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: tottenham hotspur, troy parrott