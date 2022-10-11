Troy Parrott out until Christmas after injuring himself during goal celebration

Troy Parrott out until Christmas after goal celebration injury.

Troy Parrott has been ruled out for at least a couple of months, after he injured himself while celebrating his goal against Norwich City at the weekend.

The strike was the Ireland forward’s first goal in the English second tier, and one which secured a 3-2 win for Preston North End against the high-flying Canaries.

Preston confirm Troy Parrott injury.

However, the moment was marred as Parrott appeared to injure his hamstring in the midst of the celebrations.

Preston have now confirmed that the 20-year-old will be out for some time, although the blow is cushioned by the fact that the World Cup break is just around the corner.

Preston’s final game before the break is at home to Millwall on November 12th before they return to action away to Blackburn Rovers on December 10th, when it’s hoped that the Tottenham loanee could be close to fitness.

Ryan Lowe on the injured Troy Parrott.

As well as missing games for Preston, Parrott will be absent for Ireland’s friendlies against Norway and Malta in November.

“He’s had his scans and whatnot,” said PNE boss Ryan Lowe. “It’s not as bad as we first thought, but we’re obviously in dialogue with Tottenham Hotspur as well now because he’s their player, so Jacko [Matt Jackson] is on with them.

“I think the World Cup’s come at a good time for Troy because he will miss a large part, but the fact of the matter is we’ve got that break.

“We won’t have him for the foreseeable future, but after the World Cup when we’re back in action, hopefully he’s back fit and ready, so it’ll give us enough time not to rush.

“Gutted for him.”

“I’m gutted for Troy because obviously he just scored his first Championship goal as well. Although he’s been out of the team, he’s been fantastic.

“He’s all right, he’s in good spirits now. He’s got over it, and we’ve just got to make sure he’s alright for the next time he’s available.”

Preston won two Championship games in the space of four days last week, after winning the same number in their opening 11 games of the season.

Parrott’s goal on Saturday was his first in 13 appearances in the league for his temporary club, although he had previously scored against Huddersfield Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

