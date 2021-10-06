Spurs staff are lining up Troy Parrott as Harry Kane replacement

Spurs staff identify Parrott as Kane replacement.

Troy Parrott is being lined up as a long-term replacement for Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur as he continues to impress on loan at MK Dons.

The 19-year-old Dubliner has made four first-team appearances for Tottenham and is now enjoying a third loan spell away from the club, one which is clearly his most successful.

Troy Parrott impressing at MK Dons.

Parrott has scored three goals in eight appearances for League One side MK Dons, helping Liam Manning’s side to sixth in the table, and has also been praised for his all-round play.

His form has not gone unnoticed back at his parent club, with 90Min.com reporting on Wednesday that Spurs coaching staff are urging the board to avoid signing a big-name striker who could block Parrott’s route into the first team.

Harry Kane’s desire to leave the club was widely reported this summer and while the England striker didn’t get the move he wanted, the North London club will now be looking at alternatives.

Could Troy Parrott replace Harry Kane?

One option could be staring them in the face, however, as today’s report states that “coaches monitoring Parrott’s progress are trying to persuade the board not to sign anyone who could block his pathway into the first team.”

If the report is accurate, it’s quite a ringing endorsement for Parrott from Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching team.

Kane’s goals have quite often carried Tottenham Hotspur since he burst onto the Premier League scene in 2014, so tasking Parrott with taking on that level of responsibility will be a huge show of faith.

Much like Parrott, Kane learned his trade on loan at various lower league clubs such as Leyton Orient, Leicester City and Millwall, the club where the Irishman spent a portion of the 2020/21 season.

Troy Parrott on international duty this week.

Parrott’s spell at Millwall wasn’t much of a success as he failed to register a goal in 14 appearances for the South London club.

A period at Ipswich town later in the same season wasn’t much better but Parrott seems to have found his form in Milton Keynes.

He opened his senior Ireland goalscoring account with a brace against Andorra in June so confidence should be high heading into the upcoming international double-header.

The backing of the Tottenham coaching staff is also sure to have a positive effect on the youngster’s mood, something that Ireland boss Stephen Kenny can only benefit from as he prepares to face Azerbaijan and Qatar over the coming days.

