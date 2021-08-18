Irish youngsters shine on busy night of EFL action

A fine start to the season for the Irish in England.

Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu were the heroes for their clubs last night as the impressive form of Irish youngsters across the water this season continued.

Both players have gone out on loan from big Premier League clubs in search of valuable playing experience, with Tottenham Hotspur’s Parrott landing at MK Dons for the season and Bazunu of Manchester City currently keeping goal for Portsmouth.

Troy Parrott and Gavin Bazunu are on fire.

They each starred as their clubs picked up League One wins last night, with Parrott helping himself to a goal and an assist as The Dons came from behind to defeat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at Stadium MK.

The Dubliner’s 18th-minute equaliser was his second goal in as many games for his temporary club but it was his assist for Mohamed Eisa’s winner that really caught the eye.

Taking the ball down from the air with an exquisite first touch, Parrott was able to turn inside a crowded penalty area before teeing up Eisa to fire home and seal the three points for Liam Manning’s side.

And Troy Parrott's Bergkamp-esque assist 🇮🇪⚽️♥️ Big thanks @RonanFagan1 for sending this my way 🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/iXArOJV64y — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 17, 2021

Gavin Bazunu continues to keep things out.

Meanwhile, down in Portsmouth, Bazunu secured his second consecutive clean sheet, as Pompey ran out 1-0 winners at home to Shrewsbury Town.

The ex-Shamrock Rovers youngster pulled off an amazing save right at the death as his impressive form from the weekend continued.

After making his debut against Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, Bazunu was praised by manager Danny Cowley, not only for keeping a clean sheet, but for contributing to Portsmouth’s second goal in a 2-0 win.

Gavin Bazunu's late late save to protect all three points for Portsmouth tonight 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Two games and two clean sheets for Ireland's number one 😎#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/uz2e8A2Tbh — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 17, 2021

Great news for Stephen Kenny.

Continuing the Irish theme in League One, veteran James McClean was unveiled to Wigan Athletic supporters after signing a one-year deal to take him back to the DW Stadium, where he made 73 appearances between 2013 and 2015.

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny will be delighted with what he has seen from his players in England so far this season as he prepares for three crucial World Cup qualifiers in September.

Along with the youngsters tearing up League One, Shane Duffy made a successful return to the Brighton starting-line up over the weekend, while Seamus Coleman led Everton to a a 3-1 win over Southampton at Goodison Park.

Meanwhile, underage international Armstrong Oko-Flex scored a hat-trick on Monday as West Ham United‘s under-23 side hammered Arsenal 6-1, in a match that also saw Conor Coventry and Mipo Odubeko find the net.

Hat-trick for Okoflex! Chesters wins the ball out wide, crosses well – and Okoflex guides home from close range!#PL2 #COYI 5-0 (78) pic.twitter.com/aG28f1Q4o4 — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 16, 2021

Kenny is expected to name his squad next week for the trip to Portugal on September 1st as well as the home matches against Azerbaijan on September 4th and Serbia on September 7th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: gavin bazunu, Ireland, league one, mk dons, portsmoth, troy parrott