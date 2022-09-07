Troy Parrott among forwards criticised by Preston manager

Troy Parrott criticised by Preston manager.

Troy Parrott is among the Preston North End forwards who have been criticised by manager Ryan Lowe.

The team are bottom of the ‘goals scored’ column in the EFL Championship, having netted just twice in their opening eight games.

Thankfully for Preston, five of those games have been scoreless draws, meaning they are still picking up points despite their bluntness in front of goal.

They have won 1-0 on two occasions, before Saturday’s defeat by the same scoreline at home to Birmingham City, a result which led to some home truths from Lowe about his forward line.

Ryan Lowe on Preston forward line.

“It was a lack of quality at the top end of the pitch,” said the Liverpudlian. “We created some good chances, I think we had 10 attempts with four or so on target. With those four, you’ve got to score one at least.

“I’m disappointed with the lack of quality in the final third today. I thought we had some great attempts and possibly should be finishing them off which we know.”

Troy Parrott.

For his part, Parrott did find the net against Birmingham, only for the goal to be ruled out after the Dubliner was deemed to have fouled a Blues defender.

Parrott has started every league game for Preston this season, following his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur during the summer.

Like most of his teammates, he has yet to register a goal, and it’s not hard to conclude that he was among those who Lowe was speaking about.

A level above.

The Ireland forward has, however, found the net in the Carabao Cup, scoring in a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in round one.

Playing in the Championship means that the 20-year-old is performing at a level above the one he played at last season, when he scored eight times in 41 appearances for MK Dons in League One.

In what is looking like a tight Championship this season, Preston sit in 10th place on 11 points, alongside five other teams on the same total.

