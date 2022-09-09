Trevor Sinclair: TalkSPORT officially suspend former England star after controversial Queen tweet

Trevor Sinclair suspended after controversial Queen tweet.

TalkSPORT have suspended Trevor Sinclair from the airwaves after the former England midfielder’s controversial tweet about Queen Elizabeth’s death.

On that night that the news of the monarch’s passing was announced, Sinclair took to Twitter to post the words: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60s & it’s been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!”

TalkSPORT response after Trevor Sinclair tweet.

“We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account,” was the company’s initial response on Thursday. “TalkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

Sinclair has since deleted the tweet and deactivated his account and on Friday afternoon, talkSPORT followed up with another statement which confirmed that listeners won’t be hearing from the ex-Manchester City man for the next while.

“Trevor Sinclair will not be on air while we carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet,” they said. “While we respect the right of Trevor Sinclair to express his opinion on his personal twitter account, talkSPORT does not endorse the tweet.”

Sinclair, who represented England at the 2002 World Cup, was born in London in 1973 to a mother who hailed from Sligo.

He has been known to celebrate his Irish roots on through his Twitter posts and has spoken in the past about how he would have played for Ireland if given the opportunity.

“If Ireland had come to me first, I definitely would have gone for Ireland,” he told Off The Ball in 2017. I definitely had an affiliation with Ireland. We were brought up that way.

‘There was an inquiry from Jack just before the 1994 World Cup. I’d had half a season at QPR and there was an inquiry that came in from Ireland to see if I was available for the full team. Unfortunately, that ship had sailed.

“But I’m sure if I had got that opportunity to play with the greats like Paul McGrath and Chris Hughton, I would have definitely jumped at it… You got McAteer instead!”

