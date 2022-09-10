Trevor Sinclair issues apology for “ill-timed” Queen Elizabeth tweet

Trevor Sinclair issues apology.

Trevor Sinclair has issued an apology for a tweet he posted about Queen Elizabeth, in the hours after her passing.

The former England midfielder was suspended by talkSPORT for posting the tweet, before he later deleted it and deactivated his Twitter account.

Trevor Sinclair’s initial tweet.

“Racism was outlawed in England in the 60s & it’s been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!,” Sinclair wrote, to which talkSPORT initially responded with the following:

“We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. TalkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

My tweet yesterday was ill timed at a time when the royal family, and many around the world were grieving for the Queen. I apologise for any offence caused to those mourning The Queen. — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) September 9, 2022

“My tweet was ill-timed.”

In a tweet that was posted on Friday morning, but disappeared after Sinclair deactivated his account, the former Manchester City man apologised for his words.

“My tweet yesterday was ill-timed at a time when the royal family, and many around the world were grieving for the Queen,” he wrote. “I apologise for any offence caused to those mourning the Queen.”

Sinclair, who represented England at the 2002 World Cup, was born in London in 1973 to a mother who hailed from Sligo.

He has been known to celebrate his Irish roots through his Twitter posts and has spoken in the past about how he would have played for Ireland if given the opportunity.

Irish roots.

“If Ireland had come to me first, I definitely would have gone for Ireland,” he told Off The Ball in 2017. I definitely had an affiliation with Ireland. We were brought up that way.

‘There was an inquiry from Jack just before the 1994 World Cup. I’d had half a season at QPR and there was an inquiry that came in from Ireland to see if I was available for the full team. Unfortunately, that ship had sailed.

“But I’m sure if I had got that opportunity to play with the greats like Paul McGrath and Chris Hughton, I would have definitely jumped at it… You got McAteer instead!”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: trevor sinclair