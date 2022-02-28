Trevoh Chalobah posts tweet slamming referee after Naby Keita challenge

Trevoh Chalobah hits out at referee.

Trevoh Chalobah has hit out at referee Stuart Attwell in a tweet, after a challenge by Naby Keita in Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final went largely unpunished.

Chalobah was on the losing side as Liverpool eventually defeated Chelsea on penalties at the end of a 0-0 draw.

Naby Keita foul.

While the defender played all 120 minutes, scoring his side’s 10th penalty in an epic shootout, he arguably could have been taken off as early as the 58th minute.

It was at this point that Chalobah was on the receiving end of a foul from Keita, which appeared to land around the groin area, leaving the 22-year-old writhing in pain on the Wembley surface.

At the time, Attwell was nearby and while he did award Chelsea a free kick, he chose not to book or send off Keita, and Chalobah clearly hadn’t forgotten about this when he logged into Twitter later on.

Had to get stitches because of this. Referee is right there I don’t get it?? 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/8kXIgpS4wO — Trevoh Chalobah (@TrevohChalobah) February 27, 2022

Trevoh Chalobah tweet.

‘Had to get stitches because of this. Referee is right there I don’t get it?,’ the England under-21 international posted, while quote tweeting a video in which the Sky Sports punditry team discuss the foul.

It was confirmed that VAR did look at the incident but that it didn’t warrant a yellow or red card, despite Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink calling for the Liverpool midfielder to be sent off.

“If you look at Keita’s movement, he slows down,” the former Chelsea striker said. “Then, they both go for the tackle but Keita totally misses the ball and he hits the player really hard and for me, that is endangering the opposition and that should be a red card.”

“The more I see it, the worse it gets,” Jamie Redknapp added. “What Keita does is an old-fashioned way of what midfield players used to do. As they’re running towards the ball, they slow down their foot.

“You can see that Naby Keita, just before he gets to it, slows himself up, makes sure he’s not going to get hurt and he definitely puts his foot into his groin area. I think he’s really, really lucky.”

At the end of the day, it was Keita who went home happiest as Liverpool claimed their first League Cup success since 2012.

Chalobah, meanwhile, may just expect a call from the FA after his comments on Twitter after the game, which at the time of writing, remain undeleted.

