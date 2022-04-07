David Beckham’s former teammate says Trent Alexander-Arnold is now the better passer of the two

Trent Alexander-Arnold and David Beckham comparison.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is now a better passer and crosser than David Beckham, according to former England international Joe Cole.

Football fans who remember Beckham’s playing days will know that passing and crossing were his key attributes, along with his ability to score from free kicks.

Joe Cole: “Trent is Beckham-like.”

While Cole acknowledges that Beckham was the best passer of his generation, the ex-Chelsea man now feels that Alexander-Arnold has overtaken the former England captain.

“He’s Beckham-like,” Cole said while analysing the Liverpool full-back’s performance in the 3-1 Champions League victory over Benfica on Tuesday night.

“I think he’s actually a better passer than Beckham, a better crosser than Beckham, and that’s saying something because he’s the best that I’ve seen in my generation.”

David Beckham’s career.

That certainly is high praise from a man who shared a pitch with Beckham on 31 occasions for England between 2002 and 2008, during a time when the multi-talented Three Lions squad were referred to as a ‘Golden Generation’.

While Beckham’s talents never helped England win a trophy, he certainly made the best of them at club level, most notably as a key player in Manchester United’s treble-winning team of 1998/99.

A trophy-laden career saw him pick up six Premier League winner’s medals for the Red Devils, along with that 1999 Champions League win, before going on to win domestic leagues with Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.

England’s right-back options.

The fact that Alexander-Arnold is a right-back and Beckham was a winger is testament to how much football has evolved over the past few years, with full-backs now seen as imperative attacking weapons in the modern game.

England are blessed with quite a few options in that department, with Alexander-Arnold and Reece James of Chelsea both recognised as two of the top young right-backs in Europe.

For Cole, England must find a way to fit them both into the team as he feels either of them would be too good to leave out.

“You cannot leave Trent out.”

“We’ve also got Reece James,” he adds. “It doesn’t matter who is better than who… what does matter is that both of them are on the pitch in some kind of system.

“You cannot leave one of them out because they’ve got outstanding attributes. Trent, in a tight game is one that is going to make a difference. Football has evolved. The full-backs and the wing-backs are now the technicians.

“Can he [Alexander-Arnold] play in midfield? Can we find a system for him where we rotate with Reece James? Then all of a sudden, we’ve got the strongest right-hand side in world football.”

It’s certainly a conundrum that England manager Gareth Southgate will be looking to resolve ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Whether Alexander-Arnold can do what Beckham didn’t, and provide the ammo that will lead his country to World Cup glory, remains to be seen.

