Liverpool fans will love Trent Alexander-Arnold’s emphatic response to Man United question

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s answer to Man United question.

Liverpool fans can breathe easy because local boy Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be lining out for Manchester United any time soon.

Of course, those in tune with the intense rivalry between the clubs won’t be surprised at that revelation but it will still be nice for Liverpool fans to hear him say it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: “I couldn’t play for Man United.”

The full-back, recently crowned Premier League Player of the Month for November, has done an interview with EA Sports to mark his receipt of the award, and the conversation took the form of a ‘would you rather’ game.

Among the questions was one which said “would you rather play for Man United or retire?” and the 23-year-old left no doubt as to which option he would prefer.

“Right now?” he scoffed, before adding: “Retire, to be honest. Could not do that.”

Defender picks Gerrard over Carragher.

As the most high-profile Merseysider to play for Liverpool since Steven Gerrard’s departure in 2015, Alexander-Arnold is widely seen as a representative of the fans on the pitch, so they will doubtless enjoy his jibe towards their arch-rivals.

Elsewhere in the interview, the England international endears himself to Gerrard as well, by saying he would rather have played with the midfielder than Jamie Carragher, another Anfield hero of the recent past.

Trent Alexander-Arnold racks up the medals.

“Gerrard,” he responds without missing a beat. “I think he (Carragher) would understand! If he got asked, would he rather play with himself or with Gerrard, he’d probably say Gerrard as well.”

While Gerrard and Carragher racked up a number of trophies during their time with the Reds, neither of them have one thing Alexander-Arnold has, and that’s a Premier League medal.

The youngster was in outstanding form during the 2019/20 season as Liverpool finally ended a 30-year wait to be crowned champions of England.

This came just one season after he was integral to their 2018/19 Champions League success, memorably setting up Divock Origi to help complete a remarkable turnaround against Barcelona in the semi-final.

LIVERPOOL 4-0 BARCELONA. 🤯 Divock Origi LOVES a BIG BIG goal! 🔴 Trent Alexander-Arnold with a piece of GENIUS! 😮#LIVBAR #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/fRO3IYrTWW — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 7, 2019

Fast forward to this campaign and Alexander-Arnold is in a rich vein of form once more as Liverpool look set to battle it out with Manchester City once again for the Premier League title.

All this while Man United are in the midst of a trophy-less spell of their own, and Reds supporters will hope that their defender will be able to rub their rivals noses in it for many years to come.

