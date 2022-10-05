Trent Alexander-Arnold fires back at critics after brilliant free kick vs Rangers

Trent Alexander-Arnold fires back at critics after Rangers goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold hit back at his critics after scoring a brilliant free-kick in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Rangers on Tuesday night.

With just six minutes on the clock, Alexander-Arnold stepped up to hit a perfectly-placed free kick into the Rangers net, and it was a strike that is sure to bring him some relief in the face of ongoing criticism.

The right-back has come under fire lately for his below-par defensive displays and with Gareth Southgate seemingly not keen.

As a result, his place in England’s World Cup squad is very much in jeopardy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: “It’s about the team.”

While scoring a free kick won’t silence all of the critics, Alexander-Arnold was happy to play his part in an important Champions League win.

“No matter what, I try to always think positively,” he said afterwards. “People say things but for me it’s about going out there and performing for the team.

“That’s the only thing that matters – coming out here and getting the wins and helping the team win games. Yeah, it’s been a tough start to the season for me, but I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

New formation vs Rangers

Against Rangers, Alexander-Arnold contributed to just Liverpool’s third clean sheet of the season and he put some of that down to an unfamiliar 4-2-3-1 formation that was tried out by manager Jurgen Klopp.

“We shifted across the pitch really well and we made it compact – they couldn’t play through us. They were playing a lot of long balls and stuff like that and we were winning the second balls. The change in tactic definitely helped us today, so we’ll see what happens going forward.”

As for Klopp, he was pleased with Alexander-Arnold’s performance and once again spoke out against criticism of his player.

"I don't normally score them from that side, I normally score them the other side of the pitch." 😅 Trent Alexander-Arnold on his delightful opener this evening and shutting out the noise surrounding his recent displays… 🎙️ @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/TczWVcgnei — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 4, 2022

Jurgen Klopp on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“He played a good game, defensively especially, a wonderful goal,” said the manager afterwards.

“How I said, we set it up differently. We cannot talk about it every week, but Trent has no defensive problem; we had a defensive problem – hopefully had – because our timing was not right and we take risk in defending, everybody knows that.”

Next up for Liverpool is a trip to London on Sunday, for a meeting with Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, trent alexander-arnold