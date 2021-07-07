“A skilful forward with good close control and a composed finish, Cannonier has represented England at several youth levels.”

Trent ball boy to become teammate?

To have experienced one of those “famous nights at Anfield” before even putting pen to paper with the club is sure to stand Cannonier in good stead if his dreams of becoming a first-team player become a reality.

If he does so, he will follow in the footsteps of Alexander-Arnold himself, who has been playing for Liverpool since the age of six.

Now 22, the full-back has become one of the most important members of Jurgen Klopp’s team, providing 33 Premier League assists since making his debut in 2016.

He has since gone on play key roles in Liverpool’s Champions League success in 2018/19 and helped them to win the first Premier League title in 30 years in 2019/2020.

