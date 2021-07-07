Trent and the ball boy could line up together in the future.

Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who famously rolled a ball to Trent Alexander Arnold against Barcelona at Anfield in 2019, has signed his first professional contract with The Reds.

In what could be the first case of a Liverpool footballer registering an “assist” before actually playing for the club, Oakley Cannonier’s quick thinking allowed the Liverpool right-back to catch the Barcelona defence off guard and find Divock Origi, who put the ball in the back of Marc-André ter Stegen’s net.

LIVERPOOL 4-0 BARCELONA. 🤯 Divock Origi LOVES a BIG BIG goal! 🔴 Trent Alexander-Arnold with a piece of GENIUS! 😮#LIVBAR #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/fRO3IYrTWW — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 7, 2019

Trent ball boy a “skilful forward with good close control”.

It was the fourth goal of a famous 4-0 win that overturned Barcelona’s 3-0 first-leg victory and sent Jurgen Klopp’s men into the 2019 Champions League final, where they would beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0.

Little did we know that Oakley seems to have as much talent in his feet as he does in his arm, with Liverpool FC confirming today that the youngster has signed a professional contract with the club.

“Oakley Cannonier has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC,” an official statement says. “The 17-year-old joined the Reds as an U12 player from his hometown team Leeds United.

“Cannonier enjoyed his first season with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s squad last year, scoring in four league games. His highlights included the final goal in the victory over Leeds at Melwood in November.

“A skilful forward with good close control and a composed finish, Cannonier has represented England at several youth levels.” Congratulations, Oakley! ✍️🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 7, 2021 Trent ball boy to become teammate? To have experienced one of those “famous nights at Anfield” before even putting pen to paper with the club is sure to stand Cannonier in good stead if his dreams of becoming a first-team player become a reality. If he does so, he will follow in the footsteps of Alexander-Arnold himself, who has been playing for Liverpool since the age of six. Now 22, the full-back has become one of the most important members of Jurgen Klopp’s team, providing 33 Premier League assists since making his debut in 2016. He has since gone on play key roles in Liverpool’s Champions League success in 2018/19 and helped them to win the first Premier League title in 30 years in 2019/2020. READ NEXT: Nemanja Vidic rates Harry Maguire out of 10.

