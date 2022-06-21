Transfer Daily: Man United “closing in” on Erik ten Hag’s first signing

Pundit Arena Transfer Daily.

Welcome to Pundit Arena Transfer Daily, where we will bring you all of the latest news during the summer transfer window. Have a look at the main headlines for Tuesday June 21st.

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the signing of Ajax’s Brazilian winger Antony, with officials said to be in Amsterdam today to tie up the deal.

Antony deal close.

The 22-year-old has worked with new Man United manager Erik ten Hag over the past two seasons, scoring 17 Eredivisie goals across two title-winning campaigns.

Should Antony sign for the Old Trafford club, he could be joined by two other players with Ajax connections, with Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong both high up on Ten Hag’s wishlist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antony Santos (@antony00)

Raphinha transfer latest.

Elsewhere, Antony’s international teammate Raphinha is close to a move to Arsenal, with the Leeds United winger hoping to finalise the transfer this week.

GOAL in Brazil state that the 25-year-old is not keen on waiting for Barcelona to come up with the cash to take him the the Nou Camp.

Meanwhile, yet another Brazilian international is the subject of transfer speculation, with Chelsea said to have joined the hunt for Everton’s Richarlison.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen to take the forward to London but the Toffees will demand a fee in excess of the £50 million they paid Watford for his services in 2018.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richarlison (@richarlison)

Sadio Mane.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane is due in Bavaria today to undergo a medical ahead of £35 million move to German champions Bayern Munich.

The Senegalese forward is expected to sign a three-year contract at the club ahead of his unveiling on Wednesday.

Join us again tomorrow as we bring you the latest transfer news from across Europe and beyond.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: antony, Manchester United, Raphinha, Richarlison, Transfers