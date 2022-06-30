Transfer Daily: London calling for Brazilian Premier League trio

Pundit Arena Transfer Daily.

Three Brazil squad members are set to move from the north of England to the south, with Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison and Raphinha all on the verge of completing big transfer moves.

Gabriel Jesus transfer announcement imminent.

Manchester City striker Jesus has reportedly passed his medical at Arsenal ahead of a £45 million move from the Premier League champions.

An official announcement from the Gunners is thought to be imminent and the move would bring an end to the forwards’s five-and-a-half year spell at the Etihad Stadium.

During that time, Jesus scored 95 goals in all competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side, while picking up four Premier League medals.

Richarlison.

Richarlison, meanwhile, is set to swap Everton for Tottenham Hotspur, with the clubs said to have reached an agreement last night.

The Toffees forward will reportedly undergo a medical in Brazil today ahead of linking up with Antonio Conte’s side.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford for £50 million in the summer of 2018 and has gone on to score 53 goals in all competitions for the Toffees.

His performances towards the end of last season were key to keeping Frank Lampard’s side in the Premier League after they flirted with relegation for most of the season.

Tottenham have signed Richarlison on a permanent deal, here we go! First part of paperworks now signed with Everton, after full agreement on personal terms. 🚨⚪️🇧🇷 #THFC Fee will be £50m guaranteed plus add-ons. Richarlison, on his way for medical tests in Brasil. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/r5zFOJPK1f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2022

Raphinha transfer latest.

While things look cut-and-dry for Jesus and Richarlison, Raphinha’s expected move from Leeds United to Chelsea could be hijacked at the last minute by Barcelona.

Leeds and Chelsea had agreed a £60 million fee, and the winger was reportedly happy with the personal terms being offered by the Stamford Bridge outfit.

However, it is being reported this morning that Raphinha’s agent Deco has been in touch with Barcelona to see if the Catalan club can match the offer, while Arsenal may still be in the mix.

Chelsea are waiting for Raphinha’s answer. Been told Deco has direct talk with Chelsea scheduled tomorrow 🚨 #Raphinha Talks still on, after agreement with Leeds [£60m]. Barcelona and Arsenal will try until the end. Reminder: Barça agreed personal terms with Deco 4 months ago. pic.twitter.com/yCWYRIdkRE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2022

The aforementioned Brazilian trio, all 25 years of age, will be hoping that their big moves this summer can secure a place in their nation’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

