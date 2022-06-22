Transfer Daily: Bayern Munich officially announce Sadio Mane signing, Lukaku on verge of Inter return

Pundit Arena Transfer Daily.

Welcome to Pundit Arena Transfer Daily, where we will bring you all of the latest news during the summer transfer window. Have a look at the main headlines for Wednesday June 22nd.

Bayern Munich have officially announced the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool, after the Senegalese forward signed a three-year-deal at the German champions.

Sadio Mane on Bayern Munich move.

“I’m really happy to finally be at FC Bayern in Munich,” said the 30-year-old. “We spoke a lot and I felt big interest from this great club right from the beginning, so for me there were no doubts. It’s the right time for this challenge. I want to achieve a lot with this club, in Europe too. During my time in Salzburg I watched a lot of Bayern games – I really like this club!”

While most Liverpool fans will be sad to see their hero depart, Mane’s contribution to the club during his six-year spell won’t be forgotten.

After arriving from Southampton in 2016, he went on to form part of one of the most feared attacking units in Europe, alongside Roberto Firmino and Mo Salah, with the trio helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to a Champions League success, a Premier League title, a Club World Cup and a Uefa Super Cup, before adding a League Cup and an FA Cup last season.

In all, Mane scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the Reds.

Romelu Lukaku.

Elsewhere, Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of a return to Inter Milan, as the Serie A side close in on a loan move for their former striker.

Lukaku moved to Chelsea last August for a fee of £97.5 million but things haven’t worked out at Stamford Bridge, particularly since the Belgian gave a controversial interview to Italian TV last December, in which he appeared to pine for a move back to the San Siro.

An Italian return awaits.. 🇮🇹https://t.co/vJ7iHY4aHH — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 22, 2022

Burnley exodus.

The exodus at Burnley looks set to continue after the club agreed a deal with Newcastle United for the transfer of England international goalkeeper Nick Pope.

The 30-year-old will undergo his medical on Thursday and is expected to challenge Martin Dubravka for the number 1 spot at St. James’ Park.

Following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship, mainstays such as Ben Mee and James Tarkowski have left the club, while speculation continues to surround the future of Ireland international Nathan Collins.

Join us again tomorrow as we bring you the latest transfer news from across Europe and beyond.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Liverpool, romelu lukaku, sadio mane