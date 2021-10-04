Tony Cascarino casts doubt on Mohamed Salah.

Tony Cascarino has stated his belief that Mo Salah is not “technically brilliant” and has listed a number players who he feels are better than the Egyptian.

Salah produced one of the all-time great Premier League goals yesterday, slaloming his way into the box before finishing his run with a well-placed shot to put Liverpool 2-1 up over Manchester City.

Mo Salah puts on masterclass v Man City.

The match eventually finished 2-2 and Salah’s goal wasn’t his first moment of magic during the game, as he also set up Sadio Mane’s opener by playing a pinpoint pass to the Senegalese forward following another surging run at the Man City defence.

Salah’s performance was enough to earn him the rather unusual ‘joint man of the match’ award (along with Phil Foden) from Sky Sports and since Sunday afternoon, there has been much talk as to whether the 29-year-old is the best player in the world right now.

Former Ireland international Tony Cascarino might need some convincing though after he appeared to play down Salah’s level on talkSport before the game on Sunday.

❌ “He’s not technically brilliant.” 👀 “You’d probably say Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish & Firmino are all technically better than Salah…” Tony Cascarino explains why he feels Mo Salah isn’t quite as ‘technically brilliant’ as some other players pic.twitter.com/WPr2BVy54K — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 3, 2021

Tony Cascarino: Mo Salah has something that others don’t.

“He’s not technically brilliant, I think there would be quite a number of players in front of him,” Cascarino said.

“In today’s game you could name Bernardo Silva as technically better than Mo Salah. Is he as productive as Mo? Nowhere near,” the former Chelsea man clarified.

“Is Kevin De Bruyne technically better? Is Jack Grealish? Yes, I would say all of them, I would say Roberto Firmino is technically better than Mo.

“But Mo does something that very few players have got. It’s his ability to see and get chances and convert a lot of them.”

“I’ve seen Salah miss a lot because he always gets them,” Cascarino concluded, seemingly intending to compliment the Liverpool man.

While some may have agreed with Cascarino on a couple of the players he listed, quite a few would have had their opinion changed by Salah’s performance against Pep Guariola’s side on Sunday.

The Egyptian has made flying start to the Premier League campaign and sits top of the goalscoring charts with six goals, alongside Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy.

His performance alone certainly warranted three points for The Reds on Sunday but manager Jurgen Klopp will know the value of avoiding defeat against Manchester City when all is said and done at the end of the season.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Liverpool, mohamed salah, tony cascarino