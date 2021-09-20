Tony Cascarino urges FAI to hire Chris Hughton as Ireland manager

Cascarino calls for ex-teammate to get Ireland job.

Tony Cascarino has called on the FAI to place Chris Hughton in charge of the Republic of Ireland team and replace Stephen Kenny, the current national team coach.

Hughton was relieved of his duties at Nottingham Forest last week, with the club lying bottom of the EFL Championship table, and Cascarino feels that the FAI should swoop while they have the chance.

Tony Cascarino: Chris Hughton can overachieve with Ireland.

Some observers of Stephen Kenny’s time in charge of the national team have cited Hughton’s name as a potential replacement if the current manager loses his job in the near future.

Cascarino seems to be on board with the line of thinking and he made that clear in his Sunday Times column over the weekend.

“I think Chris Hughton is capable of overachieving because he has done that at Norwich, Newcastle and at Brighton,” the 88-times capped Ireland international writes.

Cascarino: Hughton can solve Ireland problems.

“He lost his job at Nottingham Forest last week but they have had 18 managers in 10 years and the turmoil at the club is there for all to see.

“I think we would get the good Chris Hughton as Ireland manager. Chris has always been a deep thinker; if you meet Chris you will quickly relaise that he thinks about football a lot.

“He is also a pragmatist and we have got to get back to being a team that is very hard to beat, as we still find goalscoring such a big problem.”

Kenny era off to an underwhelming start.

Of course, if Hughton is to become manager of the country that he represented on 53 occasions, Kenny will have to be removed from the position first.

The Dubliner’s tenure in charge has certainly seen some sub-par performances and the results haven’t been much to write home about either.

However, performances against Portugal and Serbia in the recent international window appear to have lifted spirits slightly, even if they sandwiched a dour 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium.

Cascarino: Kenny’s ideas are flawed.

“With Stephen Kenny, I just see an idea and the idea is so perfect that there is no debate,” Cascarino argues.

“I don’t like that idea. You can win in many different ways but you have to look at who you have and how you go about it. If you know the opposition can’t handle headers then get the ball in the box.

“Kenny’s argument is that you can play a brand of football with lesser-quality players but I see that as a flawed idea of how we should be playing, and I haven’t seen anything since day one that has made me feel any different.”

While Hughton has enjoyed fruitful spells at a number of English clubs, it’s difficult to see Irish supporters buying into a plan that sees Kenny replaced by someone who has just left two-time European Cup winners Forest bottom of the second tier.

With Kenny’s position likely to be reviewed at the conclusion of the World Cup Qualifying campaign though, Hughton’s name is one that will probably be considered if the incumbent manager gets his marching orders.

