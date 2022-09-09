Tony Cascarino tells of bizarre Chinese takeaway decision after hearing Queen Elizabeth news

Tony Cascarino throws away Chinese takeaway.

Tony Cascarino has revealed that he threw his Chinese takeaway in the bin as a mark of respect, upon hearing the news of Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“‘I had a Chinese delivered just moments after the announcement,” the former Ireland striker told talkSPORT listeners. “It felt wrong and very disrespectful to eat it, so as a mark of respect I threw it in the bin.”

Tony Cascarino among those to pay respects.

While Cascarino’s shock is in keeping with the feelings of millions living in the UK, the decision to throw out his chicken chow mein seems a little unnecessary.

Elsewhere in talkSPORT, the station confirmed on Thursday night that they had made contact with regular guest Trevor Sinclair, after his controversial tweet about the Queen’s death.

“Racism was outlawed in England in the 60s & it’s been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!” posted the former England international, leading to many followers notifying talkSPORT of his tweet.

talkSPORT response.

“We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter,” said the station on Twitter.

News of Queen Elizabeth’s death has affected the world of sport, with the Premier League and EFL confirming on Friday that this weekend’s fixtures will be postponed.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Premier League games postponed.

“At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” begins a Premier League statement.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

