Tony Cascarino slams Bruno Fernandes for “anti-social behaviour”

Tony Cascarino slams Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes has been accused of “anti-social behaviour” by former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino, following Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Liverpool on Monday night.

Fernandes was captain for the night as Erik ten Hag recorded his first victory as Red Devils manager, and the Portuguese midfielder was one of the players who went some way to redeeming himself after a disastrous start to the season.

He was also his usual argumentative self, particularly when he refused to give Mo Salah the ball, as the Liverpool forward looked to restart play quickly following his 81st-minute goal that halved United’s lead.

Tony Cascarino: “A clear yellow card.”

Cascarino feels that had Fernandes not already been booked for diving in the game, then Michael Oliver would have shown him a yellow card for riling up the Egyptian.

“Fernandes takes anti-social behaviour on the pitch to a whole new level, and it all feels so cynical, and so premeditated,” writes Cascarino in The Times.

“We’ve all seen players do this before, but Fernandes must have set a new record for how long he held on to the ball. It was as clear a yellow card for ungentlemanly conduct as you will ever see, but Oliver appeared unprepared to show it, presumably on the basis it would mean sending Fernandes off.”

Previous Bruno Fernandes criticism.

This isn’t the first time that Cascarino has criticised Fernandes, having also done so in March, just before the 27-year-old signed a contract extension until 2026.

“He frustrates me, he is a talent but he is always waving his arms about,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT at the time. “It feels like he is complaining and moaning about his team all the time in the game.

“Don’t get me wrong, Roy Keane did that, but he didn’t wave his arms around, he would have a go at you which I understand. But I would get very annoyed when a player turns his back on play and is getting embroiled in other problems while the game is going on.

“I don’t think they should be offering him a deal yet. If he gets to the stage where he is playing like the Bruno Fernandes who first arrived at the club over the next year I would be saying yeah to a new contract. Not now.”

Man United captaincy.

After club captain Harry Maguire was dropped for Monday’s much-improved team performance, it’s likely that Fernandes will hold on to the armband for this Saturday’s visit to Southampton.

That game gets underway at St. Mary’s at 12.30pm and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

